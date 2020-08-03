Barack Obama’s Nuclear Dance with the Devil.

(ThyBlackMan.com) As August 6 approaches, how will the mainstream media depict our use of the A-Bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki 75 years ago? Nevermind that our nation was already stretched to the limits by four years of all-out war with Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan and that Truman’s advisors had estimated 400,000 to 800,000 Americans deaths in a ground invasion of Japan.

Today an imbroglio persists about the Trump Administration hampering capability, versus the prudence of the Obama Administration enabling them to develop a nuclear facility. The confused and uninformed say that Iran would develop one anyway.

The essential information about all such negotiations is that only one country in the history of the world has ever produced an atomic bomb from scratch – the United States. It happened 75 years ago, in New Mexico. Every other country that possesses the atomic bomb stole, copied, or was given the U.S. formula. The U.K. was given the bomb by the U.S. for its part in U.S. research and development efforts.

By Hook or By Crook

The Russians obtained the atomic bomb technology by spying on the U.S. and, eventually, transferred the information to India and to China. China gave the secrets to Pakistan. The U.S. shared the information with France, who passed it on to Israel.

The procedure in creating a bomb through independent research efforts is a monumental undertaking. Even with an array of brilliant Ph.D.s and scientists in the world, no other country has created the bomb on their own. Iran, or any other rogue nation that develops nuclear capabilities and, ultimately, creates an atomic bomb, will likely build upon the original U.S. technology – via coercion, torture, and/or espionage.

Nazis were Nazis until they were pounded into submission. For ideological reasons alone, Iran cannot be trusted: Villainous nations should never be allowed to develop nuclear facilities regardless of endless diplomatic machinations.

Iran elects figurehead leaders, subordinate to fanatic religious leaders who deny the Holocaust, proclaim death to America during “negotiations,” and vow to destroy Israel. Iran’s schools indoctrinate children with hate starting at age 4. In Tehran, hanged prisoners dangle on ropes, from cranes, in public squares so that no one can avoid seeing them. Iranian citizens live in constant fear. Those who believe they can forge a viable understanding with such a nation are naive and likely commit gross errors of historical proportions.

Here We Go Again

In 1994, American and North Korean (NK) delegations convened in Switzerland to resolve nuclear issues in the Korean peninsula, as President Clinton sought better relations with NK. On site ‘negotiator’ Jimmy Carter, attempting to resurrect his tenuous presidency, ignored the past 43 years of history, funneling $4 billion dollars to NK after reaching a catastrophic agreement.

Under Carter’s agreement, NK would abide by the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. In exchange, the U.S. would back the construction of “safe nuclear energy facilities,” and formally assure that NK would not be threatened by use of nuclear weapons against them.

Both nations agreed to improved political and economic relations. Thereafter, South Korea and Japan each invested several billion dollars in NK for nuclear energy plants. In 2003, as construction activities passed critical thresholds, led by the late Kim Jong-il, NK canceled all its international non-proliferation agreements. Uh-oh.

The Oops Administration

Flash forward 10 years: Obama and his representatives had already proven themselves to be deluded, incompetent, lying, or worse with whatever agreement they sought to concoct. As Obama embraced our enemies and flabbergasted our friends, he wove a dreadful foreign policy. Nothing that other U.S. presidents have done is on par with Obama’s nuclear dance with the devil in the most combustible region on earth.

As the Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and International Business Times (UK) elaborately explained, Obama unwittingly instigated an Arab nuclear arms race, with the Saudis the first to jump in. Alas, we’ve all been taken for a ride. Iran never needs to employ the bomb to destroy Israel. The mere existence of such a bomb will all but vanquish Israel. Nobody will invest there, emigrate there, or presume a healthy national future.

With a neighbor like Iran, the mere threat of deploying an atomic bomb is enough to end Israeli civilization. Regionally and globally, the threat of Iran’s nuclear capability, aided and abetted by the Obama Administration’s bumbling leadership, could wreak havoc on the balance of power.

Written by Jeff Davidson

Official website; https://twitter.com/jeffdavidson