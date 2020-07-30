You are here: Home Health / Don’t Just Wait It Out: Do These Three Things.

Don’t Just Wait It Out: Do These Three Things.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Often, when faced with a set of constricting circumstances which limit what we can do and places we can go, the tendency is to just resign ourselves to fate. Before we know it, we have lost our conviction about life and what’s important. The clock begins to tick on our dreams, our passion and on the time in which we must fulfill our destiny.

Amid COVID-19, do not be the person who blithely says, “I’ll be glad when this is over so I can get back to doing what I used to do!”

Friends, this is an unusual period in our lives; it’s uncharted waters, but it is also a time filled with swift transition. Opportunity is here today gone today! The truth is we may never go back to doing the things we used to do (or at least the way we used to do them).

In the parable of wine and wineskins, Jesus Christ offered poignant insights into the value of opening ourselves to what God is doing now. It’s useless to pour new wine into old wineskins, says Christ: No, they pour new wine into new wineskins. (Matthew 9:16-17 ESV) New times demand new ways of being and doing as opposed to trying to fit the old into the new.

Here are three perspectives that may lead to a spark in your thinking as you reflect on where you are in the whole scheme of this unprecedented crisis.

Obliterate the Box

By “obliterate the box” I mean tear it up! Don’t just think outside the box, get rid of it. The box will no longer do you any good in the so-called “Covid Economy”! It is now time to think anew, to think radically and to do away with old ideas. Dare to think differently!

Do Something You Have Never Done

As mentioned, throw away the box. If we wish to thrive in this new set of Covid-induced circumstances, we must come up with radical ideas. Someone much wiser than me said every new next level of our lives demands a different you. Friends, the old you won’t do! You must come up with something new to do – something you have never done before. Millions of people across the globe are reinventing themselves in unimaginable ways. Why not you?

Take One Day at a Time

Amid this chaos and unprecedented change, the temptation is to become fretful, fearful and faithless. We can literally lose our minds worrying about where the money is going to come from to pay the next bill; how our children will adjust to this new reality and how our nation will recover. The answer: take it one day at a time. Step away from the madness and its equally maddening interpretations. As I say to my clients: don’t win the day, win the moment. Stay in confidence. Step up to the challenge.

Practical Step: take a piece of paper and brainstorm everything you believe you can do in the next thirty days that may produce a residual stream of income and which you can execute with minimum investment.

