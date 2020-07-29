How To Properly Install Your Sew In Wig.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com)

The Way to Wear Your Hair

There are so many ways that you can wear your hair nowadays that the options are truly endless. If you want to get a straight chic style without damaging her hair, you do well to look into a sew in wig. Wigs can come in a variety of styles and colors. A sew in is a great idea, because this style allows you to change your hairstyle while keeping your natural hair in a protective style; apart from that, sew ins stay on your head, so you don’t have to worry about your wig flying off. Sewing in wigs is a lot more simple than people think. In this article, we will go over how to sew in your own wig.

Find Your Wig

The first thing that you want to do is find a wig that looks good on your face. When you go in, try on the different wigs. Even if you choose to order one online, try to upload your face shot to the site in order to see how the wig will look on your face. Make sure that the color and the style look good on you.

How To Prep your Natural Hair

You want to get the tools to keep your wig in place. You will need to get a hook needle and a threat color that matches your wig. After you have the tools, you want to prepare your hair. Make sure that you wash your hair and deep condition it before you start to braid it. In order to give yourself the best grip and hold on with your cornrows, you can either stretch your hair, or you can use a high quality ionic blow dryer on the lowest heat setting to dry your hair a little. After your hair is dry, you or a friend can braid your hair into tight cornrows.

How to Properly Sew in The Wig

If you have a partner with you, she can help you with your sew ins, but you can also do your sew ins on your own. First, you want to fit the wig to your head so that it has the correct placement. After you have lined your wig up right to your part lines and your hairline. You want to begin to sew along the border of your hair. After you have sewn it in along the border of your hair line, you can now cut away the mesh and arrange the edges of your hair.

Post Style Tips

When it comes to styling your wig, a lot depends on the type of wig hair you are dealing with. If you are dealing with synthetic hair, you have to always use low heat settings when it comes to using curlers and straighteners. If you are using human hair, you have more freedom when it comes to styling. Just treat it like your hair. The better treatment that you give to your sew ins, the longer they will last. You also do well to take care of your hair under the wig by doing regular washes and deep conditions.

Do You with Your Hairdo

You have complete freeness of expression when it comes to your look. Since that is the case, turn your hairstyle into an expression of your taste and style. Sew it in, and let it shine.

Staff Writer; Latasha Brown