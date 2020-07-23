You are here: Home Politics / Donald Trump Has No Chance Of Winning Reelection In 2020.

Donald Trump Has No Chance Of Winning Reelection In 2020.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Donald has no chance of winning re-election in 2020 for the very same reason that I pointed out that Hillary Clinton was a “Democratic Disaster Waiting to Happen” 4 months prior to the 2016 election – because the people hated her. The voters didn’t know Donald Trump at the time, but they did know Hillary Clinton, and they didn’t like what they knew about her, and regardless to what’s said about patriotism, party loyalty, or the economy, hatred is hands-down the strongest motivator for getting out the vote. Prior to the 2016 election I pointed out the following:.

“Democratic voters are lukewarm toward Hillary Clinton at best. She’s a warmonger, a corporatist, and she’s clearly demonstrated that she lacks the judgment to be President. In short, she’s a Republicrat. As I’ve said before, everything she touches is drenched in corruption, incompetence, and turns out to be a complete disaster. When she lost to President Obama in 2008, he tried to throw her a bone in order to reunite the Democratic party, and look what’s happen. So, it’s far from an exaggeration to describe Hillary Clinton as the Lucille Ball of American politics. The only difference is, she’s not funny, she’s manipulative, and she’s corrupt. So, many Democrats are just not going to be able to get themselves to vote for this woman, and they have an option – The Green Party. So, Hillary Clinton is a Democratic disaster just waiting to happen. Hillary is going to lose, because the people hate her. ”

Donald Trump currently has the very same problem as Hillary had in 2016. While the voters didn’t know him then, they do now, and there’s absolutely nothing to like about this man. He doesn’t have even one saving grace – he’s a pathological liar, a bigot, a misogynist, a narcissist, immature, incompetent, selfish, and ignorant. So, the only thing that will get his supporters out to vote is their bigotry, but fortunately, there are far fewer confirmed bigots in this country than there are people with common sense.

In addition, he may even lose a percentage of his already numerically flimsy based due to who he is as a human being. His misogynistic attitudes have already caused him to lose many otherwise conservative women, and many conservatives who are even slightly educated are being turned off by his profound ignorance. And then there are the patriots. Conservatives have a tradition of wrapping themselves in the flag. While for many, the flag is simply a metaphor for White supremacy, there are a few who are genuinely patriotic, and for those few, not only is Donald Trump’s ignorance an embarrassment to the nation, but they consider his tendency to suck-up to Vladimir Putin and embrace other dictators around the world contrary to American ideals. His tendency in that regard is troubling them greatly – especially since they’re already holding their nose over having to support a draft dodger.

In an official cable leaked that was sent to his government, United Kingdom Ambassador, Kim Darroch, said, “For a man who has risen to the highest office on the planet, President Trump radiates insecurity.” He went on to say, “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.” The ambassador said that Trump was “inept, uniquely dysfunctional, and his career could end in disgrace.” Now, that wasn’t a partisan opinion, or “fake news”, that was an official assessment of Donald Trump by America’s closest ally.

And then there’s his criminality. The many investigations that are digging into both his public and private life are closing in on him. The pending exposure of his tax statements alone are undoubtedly going to reveal insights into his machinations that hasn’t even been considered at this point. We know that to be the case due to his desperate attempts to keep them hidden – including his willingness to blatantly violate statutory law, and even the Constitution. His blatant violation of the law is clearly an impeachable offence, but he’s obviously come to the conclusion that whatever it is he’s trying to hide is much more damning than any consequences of his efforts to hide it. That fact alone speaks volumes regarding the depths of his possible wrongdoing.

He also casually lied to the American people like he was whistling in the park when he told us that he didn’t have any business in Russia, while in reality, at that very moment, he was in negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, and, promising Vladimir Putin a $50 million penthouse suite for the privilege of building it. So, what else is this man lying about!!!?

But there’s one thing Trump says that we should take very seriously. He said that he’s not prepared to lose in 2020. What does he actually mean by that? Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer”, Michael Cohen, testified before congress that if Trump is removed from office he wouldn’t go quietly, and Trump has made many statements since he’s been in office which also hint at the possibility of insurrection and violence by his supporters if things don’t go well for him.

Donald Trump is an insecure egomaniac who always places himself first. So, he’ll do anything, including bringing down this nation, and the world, to avoid personal humiliation. His number one goal in life has always been to keep the world from knowing what he knows about himself, that he’s a cowardly wimp, and the consummate fraud. That’s why he’s always desperately trying to portray himself as an alpha male. But he’s exactly the kind of fraud that we’ve all known in high school. If he was ever confronted with having to engage in a physical altercation with another man, he’d run. Other men sense that about him; that’s why he has no friends. He’s always relied on his father’s wealth to get him through life.

Donald Trump likes to surround himself with weaklings that make him look strong, but at the same time, hide behind the powerful who can compensate for his cowardice, and now he has the strongest nation in the world to perform that role. That allows him to strut around the world as an international bully, saying things like, I’ll obliterate Iran. But what he’s really saying is he’s willing to put the lives of innocent Americans in harm’s way to do what he was too cowardly to do during Vietnam. That’s why he was so determined to put on “his” military parade. In order to compensate for his personal cowardice, he’s now trying to use the United States military as an extension of himself. He’s even used that very same tactic to threaten the American people. In a Breitbart interview he said, “I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.” What did he mean by that, and what is “that certain point”, his removal from office?

So, Donald Trump is a dangerous and unstable man, undoubtedly the most unstable man that’s ever sat in the Oval Office, but the American people – at least, the majority of the American people with common sense – have a track record of recognizing such facts. So, I’m not the least bit concerned about his being re-elected, but Trump lacks limits, so we must be prepared to deal with the possible consequences of throwing him out of office, because many of his followers are just as unstable as he is. That’s why they support him. National demographics have made it clear that Trump represents the dying gasp of White supremacy, and his supporters – many of whom lack the intellectual creativity to compete with non-Whites – are willing to do anything necessary to save themselves from humiliation, just like Trump.

Staff Writer; Eric L. Wattree