Financial Survival Five Things to Consider Before Taking out a Loan.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you are struggling to pay your bills, or you just need a bit of extra cash, then you may want to consider taking out a loan. A loan is a set amount of money which is repaid back to the lender at a later date. There are many different types of loans available; the type that you should choose should depend on which one works best with your current circumstances. Before taking out a loan you should make sure that you know all the terms and conditions of the loan. This article takes a look at five things that you should think about before you take out a loan.

Repayment Schedule

How long do you have to pay the loan off? Remember, when it comes to interest rates the longer amount of time that you have to pay back the loan will often mean the more amount of money it will cost you in the long run. You should always be clear on how much time you have to pay back the full amount. Before you take out the loan be honest with yourself, and make sure that you will have the funds to make the repayment schedule. Failure to do so could result in fines, or an increase in your interest rates for the whole loan.

Interest Rates and Type

You should always know the interest rate on the loan that you are taking out. The interest rate refers to a percentage of the amount of money that you are borrowing that will have to be paid back on top of the loan to the lender. There are fixed interest rates which will stay the same throughout the loan period, as well as variable rates which may change over time. Always check what sort of interest rate your loan will have.

Secured or Unsecured

Secured loans will mean that you will have to put down some form of asset as security. For example you can secure your home or car against a loan. This will often give you lower interest rates, but just be sure you will have the money to pay off the loan or you will risk losing your assets.

Unsecured loans mean that you will not have to put anything down, and you do not risk losing anything should you not be able to make the financial repayments.

Small Print and Penalties

It is essential that you check all of the small print regarding the terms and the conditions of the loan that you want to take out. You should know exactly how much the penalty will be should you happen to miss a repayment. Make sure there are no nasty surprises hidden in the small print.

Loan Prerequisites

Some loans will require that you have a certain level of credit rating before they will lend you the money. If you have a poor credit rating then you may have to search around for a loan, or attempt to get a secured loan.

Staff Writer; Fred Barker