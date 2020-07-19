You are here: Home Politics / Mary Trump Tells It All – Even Donald Trump’s Degree Is A Fraud.

(ThyBlackMan.com) All his life Donald Trump have tried to forge an image of international playboy, self-made billionaire, and brilliant businessman. It’s all a fraud. He’s none of those things. He’s a failed businessman who’s gone bankrupt 6 times, propped up by a rich father who kept him from becoming homeless, and used his father’s wealth to obtain notoriety.

Donald Trump has been a complete fraud all of his life, and now America is being forced to suffer through the reign of this mindless fraud as a President – and that includes, at this point, nearly 130,000 Americans dying needlessly for his self-interest, and his allowing Russia to place a bounty on the heads of American troops for the same reason. After all, Putin helped him get elected.

Donald’s niece, Mary Trump, a certified psychologist, writes in her new book, “Too Much And Never Enough, that “His [Donald’s] comfort with portraying that image, along with his father’s favor and the material security his father’s wealth afforded him, gave him the unearned confidence to pull off what even at the beginning was a charade: selling himself not just as a rich playboy but as a brilliant, self-made businessman,” she writes. “In those early days, that expensive endeavor was being enthusiastically, if clandestinely, funded by my grandfather.”

As a result of Fred’s unwavering support of his son, Donald never had to develop the skills that most of us had to develop to function in society. While most of us had to develop our intellect in order to survive in the world, and character to guide our behavior and get along with others, that wasn’t necessary for Trump. He simply bought his way through the world. As a result, he’s now left with the underdeveloped character, intellect, and emotional control of a geriatric 8-year-old, and now as President, it’s being inflicted upon us all.

Mary Trump writes that Trump even paid someone to take the SAT tests for him to help him get into the University of Pennsylvania. Trump was “worried that his grade point average, which put him far from the top of his class, would scuttle his efforts to get accepted.”

She writes that he enlisted “a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him,” adding the test-taker was compensated for the effort.

“Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well,” Mary Trump writes.

Thus, what makes Trump such a dangerous man is he’s also undereducated and not very bright. Trump’s former Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, is reported to have called him a “moron,” and the late William T. Kelley, who taught Trump at the University of Pennsylvania, said, “Donald Trump was the dumbest goddamn student I ever had.”

So, Donald Trump is so uninformed regarding the underpinnings of America’s democratic traditions, and so self-serving, greedy, and in fear of being revealed for the weak, flawed, and cowardly individual he knows himself to be, that he’s completely untethered to the democratic principles that most of us take for granted. As a result, as we speak, he’s currently testing the limits of America’s willingness to defend our Constitution. He’s just as clueless and irresponsible as many of the people who follow him. It’s witnessing – in fact, living through – a classic case of the blind leading the blind.

Staff Writer; Eric L. Wattree