The Democrats’ Religion of the Tyrannical Woke.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Democrats’ religion of the Tyrannical Woke is a dangerously malevolent one. Bow to it, or else.

Or else…crazed leftists will do something like hop on an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Chicago and threaten to kill everyone on board. Unless…they publicly acknowledge Jesus is black. It really happened on July 11, 2020.

Lying media outlets framed it as: Man Threatens to Kill Passengers on Flight in the Name of Jesus. Or something.

The headline should have read: “Off-Duty Cop Opens Can of Whoop-ass on Five-Foot-Nothing Frail and Pale Fascistic Lunatic Leftist Sally.”

Essence.com reported the real story July 14, 2020, “Alaska Airlines Passenger Gives Ultimatum to Flight: Accept Jesus Was Black Or Die.” The column says the woke extremist demanded everyone on board “accept that Jesus was a Black man,” or he’d kill them. The hero who took the idiot down was black.

No one knows Jesus’ skin color. The Bible says his mom was Jewish, and his father is God. To focus on skin color misses the point of why he was born.

Back in the day, during the reign of Saint Obama the Fake, the Democratic Party was the party that booed God at their national convention. No one was surprised because Democrats have tried to cancel God for decades–with their death-march into decadence–in the name of so-called “rights.”

At each step, they’ve pushed further away from what’s morally acceptable in a civil society to justify their wanton desires.

Now they’ve raised it a notch, attacking believers. They think that’s okay because Democrats lack a moral compass. They don’t believe they’ll be held accountable for their actions.

They are wrong. The Law of the Harvest is hardwired into all of creation. We reap what we sow.

Overeat, and you get fat. Saturate your mind with hate, and you set your soul on fire—and you might get fat too. Barbara Streisand once blamed Donald Trump for her weight gain. In reality, her hatred for Trump gave her an excuse to eat more pancakes. (Hate-eating seemed to be a “thing” after the 2016 elections, leaving the Democratic Party overpopulated with super-sized women.)

With no fear of God, Democrats continue their attacks.

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean, (who will forever be remembered by his 2004 demon-scream), recently attacked Christians globally, tweeting, “Unfortunately, Christians don’t have much of a reputation for anything but hate these days thanks to Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell and other Trump friends.”

Democrats fail to see the irony in disparaging Christianity–while groups they support like Black Lives Matter and Antifa display a maniacal fervency for their own woke religion which rivals ISIS.

At the end of June, leftist activist Shaun King sounded a dog whistle tweeting: “All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form of white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”

Not long after, a lunatic drives through a Florida church, douses it with gas, and sets it on fire with parishioners inside. On the same weekend, across the country, churches were torched, and religious statues were defaced.

Black Lives Matter has executed repeated verbal and physical attacks on worshipers of Grace Baptist Church in Troy, New York. The disturbing videos previously reported by Townhall are a reminder that churches need security teams. In addition to daily Bible study, parishioners would be wise spending some “praise the Lord and pass the ammunition” time at the target range.

Democrats remain silent during these attacks–having no idea their self-licking ice cream cone will someday melt in the heat of accountability. As a wise person (usually attributed to Dietrich Bonhoeffer) once said: “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”

It is no coincidence Democrats abhor the U.S. Constitution about as much as they dislike God.

Founding Father and second President John Adams warned about entertaining these two aversions when he wrote: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Democrats’ arrogant seditiousness leaves them vying for a “government of any other.” A banana republic comes to mind. And what distinguishes America from your average, run-of-the-mill banana republic?

Red states.

In sharp contrast, Democrats ditch the rule of law, creating hellholes overflowing with mob rule, murder and mayhem.

A false sense of security has descended on Democrats, settling over them like an invisible, caustic cloud.

They believe they are superior to God to the point of mocking Him. Unfortunately for them–the eternal God who cannot be canceled has the power to cancel them. Whether it is in this life or the next, justice will be served.

Written by Susan Stamper Brown

Official website; http://twitter.com/StamperBrown