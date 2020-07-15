You are here: Home News / Are Black Men an Emasculated Species?

Are Black Men an Emasculated Species?

(ThyBlackMan.com) To be emasculated is to be ‘deprived of one’s male role or identity; made weaker or less effective’, according to Webster’s dictionary.

To be clear: black men in America have always been, and continue to be, the most persecuted member of the male lineage in human history, especially within an American construct. The question, then, is rhetorical.

Since his first contact with Europeans, black men have been caricatured, experimented upon, denigrated, demonized and castrated (both figuratively and literally).

Since the founding of America, black men have been ‘deprived’ of identity and role. Only progressive movements, marches, protests and political expediency have kept his identity from being totally torn asunder (culminating and yet rebirthing in the murder of George Floyd). The trickle-down effects have been enormous.

At the onset of the 1990’s, black women declared their independence with the “I don’t need a man” revolution. Though those embers have somewhat cooled, there are still vestiges of “I’m an independent woman” memes lingering.

Lately, much of the social media world has focused on the affairs of the power couple, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith. I have no intention of analyzing Will and Jada’s nuptial ‘entanglement’. When placed within the context of black male and female relationships, however, their story opens deep discussions about where we as black men stand in relation to our women (and on the more sanctimonious issue of open relationships).

Does Will Smith’s predicament loom as an unfortunate example of black male emasculation? No. We do not need to examine the fate of a celebrity figure to determine the value (or devaluation) of American black men. That they talked about a private affair publicly is a credit to both Will and Jada. We may learn lessons from their candidness.

Indeed, as black men, our women have been our pride and joy in many cases, as are our “ends” (read: money) and our children. Unfortunately, all three of those identity markers have been ridiculed and demonized in American society. We are not as quick to marry as are other male ethnic groups; typically we are at the bottom of most employment figures, and, although black men actually spend as much, if not more, time with our children when compared to other male groups, we have been characterized as the opposite.

To successfully navigate the American experience, black men and women have needed to be supportive of one another. That, generally, has not happened. We openly feud about our differences, based mostly on ideals about fidelity and trust. Most of our issues orbit around allegiance (There are, for example, more black-men/white women marriages than there are black-women/white-men).

Here is the real question: Are black women our healers? Each man will respond to that question relative to the degree of hurt they have experienced. We should endeavor to become the healers of one another. The American experience is happening to both black sexes. If anything, it is pitting us against one another in vicious ways and creating a vortex for healing daily.

In the final analysis, only a relationship with a Higher Power can aid us as black men to retain our identity and live victoriously. For me, that identity is tied to the ‘man’ of Psalm one of the Hebrew Bible. The man mentioned here in an introductory manner is a model of Jesus Christ, to whom the Old Testament points; bronze feet, nappy hair and himself a symbol of intense vilification at the hands of the powers of his earthly sojourn.

That this God-man conquered death by resurrection is our testament of hope and victory as we walk through the valley of the shadow of death.

Staff Writer; W. Eric Croomes

Pastor, author and coach, this man of god is a native of Phoenix, Arizona and is founder and executive pastor/coach of Pastor W. Eric Croomes Ministries and Infinite Strategies Executive Coaching, based in Fort Worth, Texas. SURGE into the New: Stand Up Reach God’s Excellence is Pastor Croomes’ new devotional. Reach Pastor W. Eric Croomes at www.pastorwericcroomes.com or his blog https://inspiredliving.health.blog/.