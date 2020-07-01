Poem – Black for a Day.

(ThyBlackMan.com) With the stand against racial injustice, I felt inspired to speak to those who either cannot or do not want to understand. For them, if it were possible to be Black for a Day, perhaps then you would seek understanding:

Black for a Day

If you were Black for a day,

You would feel the weight of this skin.

The air would grow thick

As you suddenly understand that you are both a blessing and a weapon;

That without being given a choice

You have a responsibility and a burden

From birth

To be brilliant and strong for those who look like you

To be close to God, knowing you can’t carry it alone

To be armed–every time you wake up–with whatever shred of confidence you could muster

In a divided world

Half of it affirming that you are a descendant of royalty and the seat of global culture

The other half reminding you that your life is three-fifths.

If you were Black for a day

Followed through stores and looked at as a criminal by some

Chastised for standing up

Demonized for kneeling down

Celebrated for your gifts

Envied for your culture

Executed in the street, in your home, and in your car.

If you were Black for a day

You would wonder what you did to make the world hate you

Question why your presence strikes fear in “them”

Ponder how the ugly has lived for so long

Postulate when you would be seen for your character alone.

If you were Black for a day

You would want the world to know

That even we are as different from each other as “they” are.

That you are more than just one thing

That you can be Republican and still Black

That you can be educated and still Black

That you can be rich and still Black

That you can be none of that and still Black

That you are not a criminal because you’re Black

That you are not a gang member because you’re Black

That there is no ONE perspective because you’re Black

And the Black experience can be varied–just like the white one–and still be accurate and right.

That knowing one of us is still not the same as knowing US

If you were Black for a day

You would also see how beautiful this journey has been

Through the burdens of this skin, you are stronger

Through the trials of this generational fight, you are made excellent

Through the distortions of history, you have had to dig for truth

Just to prove your existence and contributions are valuable and real

Through the centuries of oppression, “they” need not fear a return of the same treatment at our hands–karma does it’s own work

And if you were Black for a day

You would want someone

Who doesn’t look like you

To agree with you

That God loves us all

Not one more than the other

That He created variety–in His image

And that your life matters.