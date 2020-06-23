You are here: Home News / Stop Pandering to the Leftists’ Systemic Racism “Big Lie”

Stop Pandering to the Leftists’ Systemic Racism “Big Lie”

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Folks, I realize many of you are going through the same range of emotions as I am as I watch leftists’ full-blown war on our country. One part of me wants to produce a Youtube video in which I scream at all the idiots pandering to the scumbag hate groups ANTIFA and Black Lives Matters. The other part of me says Lloyd you must remain calm and simply deliver facts.

In the Bible, Daniel was thrown into the Lion’s den for refusing to kneel in worship to a government leader. Daniel said he only kneels to the true God. Here in the United States of America, ANTIFA is demanding that white America literally kneel in worship to Black Lives Matter, an evil false god. Shockingly, Democrat congressional members, mayors and governors; major corporations, churches and indoctrinated white youths are kneeling.

Etched on my brain is the image of the sea of yellow school buses I saw as a child with my dad at the 1963 March on Washington where Dr Martin Luther King, Jr delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

I heard Dr King say, “I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave-owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.”

“I have a dream that one day….there in Alabama little black boys and little black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and little white girls as brothers and sisters.”

Dr King would be appalled how his vision of racial equality and unity has been perverted into an anti-Christian movement which demands that whites hate themselves, kneel and beg forgiveness for being born white.

Fake news media and Democrats repeatedly use the bullying tactic dictating what everyone must say and think about an issue. Anyone who dares to go against their narrative is high-tech burned at the stake in the public square. Here are a few examples of the growing long list of topics we are not allowed to tell the truth about.

People have been fired for stating the scientific fact that a man cannot transform into a woman. A broadcaster was fired for stating the biblical truth that “all lives matter”.

Leftists’ latest “Big Lie” that we don’t dare reject is America is irreversibly infected with “systemic racism.” Sadly and frustratingly, Christian broadcasters, corporations, and politicians are on their knees, bombarding us with TV commercials pledging to fix the cruelty blacks are suffering at the hands of racist white America. Their cowardly surrender to the “Big Lie” turns my stomach!

Joseph Goebbels said, If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

As a proud and grateful American who happens to be black, I challenge leftists to show me this mythical “systemic racism” which is supposedly making life in America hell for me and my fellow blacks.”

Systemic racism is a big lie to keep blacks voting for Democrats who have been promising to fix it for over 50 years. The real and greatest enemy of black Americans is “monolithic loyal voting for Democrats.” Every city in which blacks are suffering with failing schools, black-on-black homicides, fatherless households, gangs, drugs, incarcerations and poverty have been controlled by Democrats for decades. If BLM was really about empowering blacks, they would angrily protest Democrats rather than white Americans, statues, old movies, U.S. history and free speech.

I don’t know about you guys, but I am so done with leftist political hacks being allowed to bully the masses into embracing their divisive, racial-hate-generating, anti-Christian and evil socialist/communist agenda.

President Trump’s speech at his rally in Tulsa, OK further confirmed that despite fake news medias’ Democrats’, Deep-Staters’ and #NeverTrumpers’ unprecedented evil and unlawful efforts to transform him into a sycophant of the Washington DC swamp, Trump remains solidly one of us. He understands us. He talks like us. And, he wants what we want for America! Praise God!

Our president said, “The choice in 2020 is very simple. You want to bow before the left-wing mob? Or, do you want to stand up tall and proud as Americans?”

“Joe Biden and the Democrats wanna prosecute Americans for going to church, but not for burning a church.” “They believe you can riot, vandalize, and destroy, but you cannot attend a peaceful pro-America rally.”https://bit.ly/3dvtD6h

My fellow Americans, we are so blessed to have president Donald J. Trump. Remarkably, Trump has be able to defeat Democrats’ long list of schemes to transform our country away from the divinely inspired vision of our Founding Fathers.

Staff Writer; Lloyd Marcus

Chairman of The Campaign to Defeat Barack Obama.

Please help me spread my message by joining my Liberty Network.

Lloyd is singer/songwriter of the American Tea Party Anthem and author of Confessions of a Black Conservative, foreword by Michele Malkin.