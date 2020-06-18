You are here: Home Health / Thy Black Man: Boost Your Wellness With These Natural Remedies.

Thy Black Man: Boost Your Wellness With These Natural Remedies.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We’ve got to make sure to take care of ourselves and keep our health in tip-top shape. However, this is harder for African Americans because systems in America are riddled with inequities and disparities. This is especially true where healthcare is concerned, and African American men and women have a higher risk of dying from certain illnesses and diseases because of this disparity. Sure, these conversations are enough to stress anyone out, so keep some CBDfx premium capsules handy because we know nobody likes going to the doctor or talking about how the healthcare system’s disparities lead to higher numbers of deaths in the African American community. The good news is that there are so many things that you can do to be proactive and boost your overall health and wellness. Let’s check some of those options out!

Black Seed Oil

This oil hails from a plant that originates in Asia, the Middle East, and Southern European regions. The tiny seeds that are produced are processed and extracted for therapeutic benefits. This oil is excellent for lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, digestive concerns, reducing inflammation, enhancing brain health and function, and much more. If you didn’t know, high blood pressure is a condition that weighs heavily in the Black community, affecting 40 % of the African American population. That’s why this oil is a great way to be proactive and stay ahead of any issues that may arise. These tiny seeds are capable of this because they have very high amounts of ThymoQuin, and it is this compound that works to lower high blood pressure. Black Seed oil also has astounding anti-cancer properties, and it is the same compound that makes this possible with this therapeutic oil.

Sea Moss

Surely, you’ve seen the number of people selling sea moss skyrocket as of late? That’s because people worldwide have figured out that sea moss is one of the most nutrient-dense substances on the planet. The gel has a snotty texture, but no worries, you can just mix it up in a smoothie or make a juice shot. The plethora of nutrients in sea moss boost immunity, skin health, gut health, and you guessed it, much more!

Coenzyme Q10

This nutrient isn’t called the “heart health powerhouse” for no reason! This is a powerful antioxidant that works to provide your cells with energy. It’s basically giving power to your mitochondria before converting food to energy. The antioxidative properties in Coenzyme Q10 also protect your body from free radicals. This is important because these free radicals cause illness and premature signs of aging. This compound has been isolated and studied to see just how effective it is in supporting healthy heart function, and it passed many studies with flying colors! Our bodies naturally produce Coenzyme Q10, but its production slows as we age, so it’s best to supplement it for increased protection.

Healthy Eating Habits

Most of the health conditions that prey on the African American community have a lot to do with diet, due to an intolerance to salt. So, if that’s true, fast food, processed foods, and heavy soul food meals aren’t the best way to go (exclude holidays because who wants kale and quinoa on Thanksgiving?). A lot of the nutrient supplements that people take to be “healthier” can be achieved with a healthy diet consisting of leafy greens, grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Exercise

Some of us love to get up and move around, but it’s harder for the rest of us, especially coming off quarantine. Don’t fall victim to stagnancy! Get up and move! You can start slow and take a walk around the block, do some calisthenics in your garage, or even find a youtube video that hits all the target areas you want to work on. You’ll see that once you start moving around, you’ll have more energy, a better mindstate, and you will even notice some positive changes in your health.

Oregano Oil

This oil is highly regarded because it tackles so many issues effortlessly, and that’s why it’s a great preventative approach to your health. Now, a fair warning, this oil is very pungent, and some call it an acquired taste. If you do find that you can’t get past the taste, look into a capsule option or start that way if you don’t want to experiment with the unappealing flavor. There are two primary compounds in Oregano oil that give this oil such tremendous capabilities: carvacrol and thymol. The carvacrol compound is a potent antioxidant, and the thymol is just as robust as protects the body from toxins and fungal infections. It’s also an anti-viral, so it protects against those types of diseases as well.

Final Thoughts

It’s always easier to control something before it spirals out of control, and your health is no different. Stay ahead of any illness or ailment that comes your way by incorporating powerful natural remedies into your wellness regimen. We only have one body and one life to live (debatable), so take care of yourself and live a long healthy life!

Staff Writer; Rick Brown