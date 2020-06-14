You are here: Home Health / Your Guide to the Different Types of Cannabis.

Your Guide to the Different Types of Cannabis.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are more strains of weed than you may think. Find out more with this guide to the different types of cannabis on the market.

In today’s day and age, cannabis is becoming more and more regular. With most of the nation allowing the usage of medical marijuana and some states legalizing recreational weed, it’s time people get educated on the different types of cannabis.

No matter what you’re here for, we’re here to tell you the main types of weed and effects that they have so you can be safe and have fun.

Different Types of Cannabis

Just like how most plants have different types, there are two main types of weed. These are Indica and Sativa. Under these two main types, there are very many other types of weed known as strains.

There is a third main type of cannabis called ruderalis, but it is mainly just used for breeding other strains. Before we get into the different types of strains, let’s break down what exactly Indica and Sativa are.

Indica

Indica weed is what you would take to relax. This type of weed enables you to relax and wind down. It also has a fairly large amount of THC, making it a strong weed.

While you often get the munchies when using Indica, it is also a great sleep aid. In fact, those who suffer from insomnia have been able to combat it using Indica.

Sativa

While Indica is calming and sedative, Sativa is the exact opposite. Sativa has great energizing effects and can really give you that mobilizing and creative boost.

Instead of the body high that Indica gives you, Sativa gives you a head high. It lets you focus easily and can help those who struggle with depression.

Further Types of Cannabis

Now that we’ve gone over the “parent” groups of marijuana, we can delve even further into the different strains of cannabis.

What’s great about weed is that there are so many different types. In fact, there are about 779 different strains that we know of, with more waiting to be shared.

With so many types of Indica and Sativa and even more hybrids of the two, we can’t fit all of the known strains in this article. To learn more and to have an in-depth look at most all strains of weed, check out this list.

THC and CBD are the main chemicals thrown around when discussing weed, but there are also terpenes. Terps are basically essential oils in the bud leaves that give it the smell and “flavor”. When choosing a strain, whatever terp it may have could influence your decision so understanding hemp terpenes can really help you out in the long run.

Have a Good Time

Whether you’re using cannabis to help you focus on an important project, help you get to sleep earlier than four in the morning, or even just to relax and have a good night, it’s important to be safe and have fun. Now that you know some about the different types of cannabis, use it to help you and others.

Staff Writer; Craig Brown