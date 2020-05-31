You are here: Home News / The passionate and varied reactions by sports figures to the George Floyd tragedy.

(ThyBlackMan.com) As time moves on, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to proven correct about police brutality in America regarding black people. Kaepernick’s protest was all about police brutality and injustice against black people in America which led to him sitting and later kneeling during the playing of the national anthem back in 2016. The recent killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck as Floyd was handcuffed has gotten a lot of national attention because it has sparked strong protests and reactions.

One of the most surprising reactions came from the world of sports when the University of Minnesota decided to no longer contract the Minneapolis Police Department for additional law enforcement support at large events including football games. It is never too surprising that many sports figures react to police killing black men because so many of the world’s best athletes are black men and here are some impassioned quotes and tweets from various sports figures to the George Floyd tragedy:

“We can’t love forever and the hate is coming out and I’m afraid. I’m honestly afraid because I know what comes from hate, from us, and I know why y’all are so scared. Because y’all are scared that we’re going to pull a you on you. I know why y’all are scared. Y’all have been doing us wrong for so long, y’all think karma’s going to hit you right back.”-Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who is black, speaking at a rally in remembrance of his friend George Floyd

“I wish America loved black people as much as they love black culture. There’s so many times it gets cherry-picked, it gets piggybacked but only when it’s convenient. And sometimes it happens in entertainment and athletics. We’re not here designed only to entertain. We’re actually living and breathing human beings that have a multitude of intelligences, work ethic, discipline, talent. We’ve overcome a lot just like so many other races.”-NBA analyst Jalen Rose, who is black, speaking on ESPN’s television show Get Up

“I’ve had the privilege of being a part of many different circles that have included some very powerful and influential people of all different races and genders. The events of the last few weeks have brought some of the memories of those conversations back to light. I vividly remember the Colin Kaepernick conversations. ‘Don’t ever disrespect the flag’ was the phrase that I heard over and over again. This idea that players were kneeling in support of social justice was something some people couldn’t wrap their head around. The outrage that I saw in the media and the anger I felt in some of my own private conversations caused me to sever a few long-standing friendships.”-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is black, in a statement released to ESPN.

“I’ve seen the video, and I think it’s disgusting. I think that there’s no explanation. I mean, to me, it doesn’t make any sense. I just don’t see how a man in handcuffs on the ground, who is clearly detained and clearly saying, in distress … I don’t understand how that situation can’t be remedied in a way that doesn’t end in his death. I think that it needs to be addressed. Strongly, obviously.”-Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who is white, speaking during a news conference

