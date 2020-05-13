You are here: Home Health / Mindfulness is crucial for athletes and everyone.

Mindfulness is crucial for athletes and everyone.

(ThyBlackMan.com) A lot times it can be very easy to forget what day or month it is given the current circumstances we find ourselves in. It is May, which is also Mental Health Month. It is more important than ever to balance mental health because of the stress and tension brought by this pandemic. It has thrown most people off their normal routines and schedules and even many interests like watching movies in theaters and attending sporting events are halted. Most major sports leagues are still at a standstill even if there seems to be some potential progress on the horizon. Even if watching sporting events is a major part of a sports fans’ relief from stress, it is important for them to take care of their mental health and mindfulness has to play a major role in that mental health care.

Today, black people have become more comfortable than ever in discussing their mental health. Terms and phrases like “self-care” and “me-time” are now used and are part of how to look after one’s mental health. NBA player DeMar DeRozan has been candid in the past about his bouts of depression and has stressed the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic can negatively have on mental health. A couple of months ago, DeRozan utilized the NBA’s Instagram account to promote mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like taking care of their physical health, everyone needs to focus and to recognize their mental struggles and take care of them appropriately.

One of the rising young stars of women’s tennis is Coco Gauff. Gauff, along with a few other young women of color, represent the new guard from the tremendous success of Venus and Serena Williams. The 16-year old has both the personality and the game to be a force on the WTA for many years to come. Back in April, she opened up on her depression amid hype that she received over the past year after breaking into the top 50 in the WTA rankings and becoming the first 15-year-old to do so in 15 years. Gauff wrote in a post for the website Behind The Racquet, that she struggled to deal with the hype, mental pressure of rapid rise and had to rediscover her love for tennis after becoming depressed. She said, “It took many moments sitting, thinking and crying. I came out of it stronger and knowing myself better than ever.” Although Gauff was doing something she loved, playing tennis at the highest level, she was mentally worn down by internal and external pressures which can happen for many people regarding their careers.

Sometimes mental health issues can lead to tragedy as in the case with former Georgia Tech football recruit Bryce Gowdy. In late December 2019, Gowdy, who is from Florida, was tragically killed by an oncoming train. He had been struggling with mental health issues as well as his family’s financial problems and homelessness and his death was ruled a suicide. Bryce Gowdy’s mother, Shibbon Winelle, talked about her son’s final days after his passing days later on a Facebook video.

Gowdy, his mother and his brother had been living in their car and in hotels, and he was distraught that he would soon be leaving them in that situation when he was to start attending Georgia Tech. It’s a sad story about a young black man who had a bright future but felt the weight of so many things out of his control. It is imperative for all people, including black people, to be mindful of their mental health and practice mindfulness to improve mental health and wellbeing.

Staff Writer; Mark Hines