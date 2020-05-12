You are here: Home Health / How Health Tech Makes Our Lives Easier.

How Health Tech Makes Our Lives Easier.

(ThyBlackMan.com) A lot of changes have come to the field of medicine in the past decade, and most of them are good for consumers. One of the most encouraging trends in the field is toward a higher level of technology in ordering, delivering, and prescribing medications. What used to be a major hassle, with long lines at the pharmacy and commutes to and from drug stores to drop off prescriptions and pick up meds is a thing of the past. There are, of course, several other wonderful high-tech trends in the world of health care. Here are some of the most impactful.

Online Prescriptions

Only a decade ago, most of the major pharmacies did not allow online ordering of any prescriptions. Then, a few began taking orders for commonly prescribed products. Nowadays, if you have an account with a local pharmacy, you can order pretty much any medication online after establishing your identity, in person, at the time you set up your account. From that point forward, you can choose to have your meds delivered or get them at the drive thru window of your favorite pharmacy.

And when it comes to applying for specialty items like diabetes supplies, syringes, and controlled substances, you can do all those things online as well. For example, it’s now easier than ever to get your medical marijuana card online in states like Oklahoma and several others that allow remote applications. You’ll still need to choose a dispensary and go there to pick up your medical marijuana, but gone are the days when you had to make a special, time consuming trip to a state office to apply for a card.

Video Conferences with Your Doctor

What was a rarity just a few years ago has become common today. More and more adults are choosing to use video chat software to meet with their physicians. The standard routine for these new telehealth visits begins with your doctor writing a prescription for a blood draw and vital signs check. You still need to visit a clinic for the draw and to have your vitals recorded but later, when you meet with your health care provider online, you will have the chance to ask and answer questions, discuss any symptoms of common illnesses that you’re experiencing, and even go over the results of your blood work. If anything looks out of line, the doctor can give you advice and, if needed, schedule a future online or in-person visit.

Wearable Technology for Health and Fitness

Simplified versions of vital sign devices are now smaller, cheaper, and wearable. Plus, you can download all kinds of fitness software to your phone or smartwatch and use those programs to help you stay on target with weight-loss goals, exercise plans, and more. Wearable technology is changing the entire way people achieve and maintain good health. And if you choose to incorporate diagnostic software into the mix, you’ll always know where you stand with major components of your everyday health like blood pressure, body temperature, heart rate, etc. This entire field was popularized several years ago when fitness wrist bands began selling.

Staff Writer; Jerry Poole