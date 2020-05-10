You are here: Home Health / Can I Rub CBD Oil On My Skin? 8 Amazing Benefits of CBD Balms.

Can I Rub CBD Oil On My Skin? 8 Amazing Benefits of CBD Balms.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Can I rub CBD oil on my skin? The answer is yes! CBD balms can alleviate acne and reduce the signs of aging with ease, and there are other benefits too.

A recent survey found that about a quarter of the U.S. population has used CBD within the past two years, with a reported one in seven people claiming they use it on a daily basis.

Considering the number of reported health benefits, it’s not hard to see why CBD has become such a popular supplement today. From calming anxiety to treating a variety of illnesses, many people are turning to CBD as a naturally-derived means of relief.

However, the benefits don’t end there. When applied topically, CBD offers targeted benefits that can help with chronic pain, skin problems, and other ailments.

If you’re wondering “can I rub CBD oil on my skin?”, the answer is yes! In fact, you might be surprised by how many uses it has.

Read on for our list of 8 amazing benefits of CBD balms.

Can I Rub CBD Oil on My Skin?: What You Need to Know

CBD is short for cannabidiol, a compound present in plants of the cannabis family. It can be derived from either hemp or marijuana plants.

The other compound found in cannabis plants is THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol. This is the compound responsible for the “high” resulting from marijuana consumption.

While CBD and THC both come from cannabis plants, THC is the only one that will get you “high.” However, CBD does boast some pretty amazing effects of its own, such as anxiety relief, mood stabilization, and a number of other reported benefits.

CBD is commonly taken internally (e.g., capsules, edibles, or tinctures), but that’s not the only way to get its benefits. If you’re wondering, “can I rub CBD oil on my skin?”, the answer is yes, you can. In fact, taking CBD this way offers a number of unique advantages that you may not have considered before.

1. CBD Balms Are Ultra-Hydrating

Applying CBD balms to your skin leaves it feeling smooth and hydrated. This is because CBD itself is both emollient and super hydrating, naturally nourishing your skin with every application.

On top of that, many balms contain oils and other ingredients that can further hydrate the skin, such as aloe vera or coconut oil.

2. CBD Balms Can Help Heal Acne and Breakouts

One of the common questions regarding CBD balms is this: “Can I rub CBD oil on my skin if I have acne problems?”

Despite what you may think, the answer is yes! In fact, using CBD for acne can do wonders for improving your skin.

The science behind it centers on two of CBD’s natural effects on the skin. First, it inhibits excessive production of sebum, which is a main culprit of acne problems in both teens and adults.

In addition to that, CBD for acne eases inflammation, which causes the swelling and discomfort associated with acne. By calming this irritation, the skin can more quickly bounce back to a healthy balance, leading to a clearer complexion overall.

3. CBD Balms Can Help with Anti-Aging

Wrinkles and other signs of premature aging can stem from skin that’s too dry. With the moisturizing benefits of CBD face cream and other balms, you can keep your skin looking younger, for longer.

4. CBD Balms Come In a Variety of Products to Choose From

A major benefit of CBD balms is the variety of products you can choose from, allowing you to pick the perfect solution for what you’re looking for.

For example, if you’re looking for facial benefits such as anti-aging or anti-acne, you can select a CBD face cream that’s specifically geared towards that. Or, if you’re looking for relief of chronic pain, there are products designed to aid with that as well.

5. CBD Balms Deliver Targeted Pain Relief

If you’re wondering “can I rub CBD oil on my skin and get the same effects as ingesting it?” The answer is, not quite. But, depending on what you’re looking for, this may be the most effective method for you.

For example, if you’re using CBD for pain relief, applying it topically is the way to go. By applying CBD oil for skin on targeted areas of pain, you’re introducing it directly into your blood vessels via your pores, bypassing the normal patterns of digestion. This will help specifically target the area of pain and inflammation, focusing the benefits of CBD right where you need them.

6. CBD Balms Aid in Quicker Muscle Recovery

Whether you’re an athlete or fitness enthusiast, CBD balms can be your best friend. This is because CBD is anti-inflammatory, which promotes quicker muscle recovery.

By applying CBD skincare topically to your sore muscles, you’re helping to calm the irritation and discomfort caused by inflammation. This will help you recover quicker and get the most out of your fitness routine.

7. CBD Balms Can Help Ease Psoriasis Breakouts

The chronic autoimmune disease psoriasis comes from an over-accelerated rate of skin cell growth and division, resulting in itchy, red patches of skin with a whitish outline.

Unfortunately, there’s no cure for psoriasis yet, but adjustments to diet and lifestyle have proven to ease breakouts. However, if you’re wondering “can I rub CBD oil on my skin for psoriasis symptoms too?”, the answer is yes again!

Studies have demonstrated that CBD balms can effectively slow down the rapid division of skin cells that causes psoriasis breakouts. When paired with other lifestyle changes as suggested by your doctor, it can be surprisingly effective.

8. CBD Balms Can Help Calm Seborrheic Dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is a somewhat common skin disease characterized by chronic inflammation, mostly occurring in the scalp, hairline, behind the ears, and in folds of skin (such as knees and elbows). Caused by excess amounts of sebum being produced in the sebaceous glands, it results in red, scaly patches of skin that can be difficult to keep at bay.

If you have a skin condition such as seborrheic dermatitis, you might be wondering “can I rub CBD oil on my skin, even where it’s irritated?” The answer, again, is yes!

In fact, CBD balms have actually been shown to be effective at calming symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis. This is mainly because CBD skincare products have been shown to slow the production of sebum in the sebaceous glands, resulting in reduced instances of inflammation from the condition.

Choosing CBD as a Natural Topical Remedy

CBD is a wonder-compound that is chock full of benefits, especially when applied topically. If you were wondering “can I rub CBD oil on my skin?”, you now know that the answer is yes, for a variety of reasons. Now that you have a better idea of the amazing benefits of CBD balms, start shopping for your perfect topical CBD remedy today!

Staff Writer; Reggie Hall