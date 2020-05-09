You are here: Home Health / Three Ways to Covid-Proof Your Immune System.

Three Ways to Covid-Proof Your Immune System.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Your immune system is the guardian of your body, determining which cells are good and which are “invaders”. The moment it senses an invasion, the immune system goes to work to protect your body’s nucleus. There are people, however, who are “immunocompromised”, meaning their “immune systems are weakened and not functionally normally”. For those persons, professional medical intervention is required. There are some 100 million Americans who suffer from some type of chronic illness. COVID-19, unfortunately, has claimed many lives of this type, including our elderly population.

If you are not immunocompromised and are not under doctor’s care for chronic illness of any sort, there are some simple things you can do to boost and protect your immune system. Here are three (among many). Disclaimer: this is not an exercise regimen.

Eat Immunity Boosting Foods

Let thy food be thy medicine. Let thy medicine be thy food. So wrote the father of medicine, Hippocrates. Such wisdom is needed now. It is important that we keep our immune system optimal. One of the best ways to do this is by consuming immunity-boosting foods. That class of foods include citrus fruits, peppers, green leafy vegetables, almonds and assorted nuts. Immunity-boosting liquids include apple, carrot, grapefruit and orange juice. Foods and drinks that help protect the immune system are plentiful. The key is to consult with your physician and avoid any foods or drinks which may compromise your present medical condition (e.g. diabetes).

Do Thirty Minutes of Physical Activity Per Day

Just weeks ago, it could be said “I don’t have time to exercise”. Now you have all the time in the world! You may say, “I have time but now I can’t go to the gym!” So what you can’t go to a gym (some gyms are set to reopen soon as of this writing)! The outdoors is your gym now. Go for a twenty to thirty minute powerwalk. If you are uncomfortable going out, do some jumping jacks or high knees on your living room floor. Even natural body exercises such as planks and pushups are good to add to your physical activity. The key is to stay as active as possible.

Find Creative Ways to Destress

Stress is a major cause for depressing the immune system, leading to all kinds of physical and mental difficulties. Stress is maxing us out today due to COVID. There are not too many people who are not stressed, regardless of financial standing. The most natural way to destress, and one in which our Creator ably built into us, is simply to be still. Relax. Take deep breaths throughout your day. Use scriptures as affirmations and repeat them to yourself daily. My favorite is “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)

Stay in confidence. Step up to the challenge.

Practical Step: create an activity journal and chart your daily activity such as how many miles you walked, pushups done, sets of breathing activity, glasses of water consumed etc.

