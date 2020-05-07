You are here: Home Ent. / DaBaby does not need to switch his flow, but he could try providing more depth.

(ThyBlackMan.com) DaBaby released his second album in a matter of months, Blame It on Baby, in mid-April, and it was a commercial success. The album was another commercial success for DaBaby, debuting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while selling 124k copies in the first week. But some fans and music critics may believe that the Charlotte rappers’ musical output could be running its course.

Some fans and critics have stated that DaBaby’s rap flow and cadence is the same on each song. While his album is solid, the consensus is that we have heard it already-plenty of times. For the most part, this sentiment rings true. However, does DaBaby need to make a switch with his flow and song structure? My take, not at all.

DaBaby’s signature is his flow. It is what makes him stand out as a rapper and entertainer and set the ground work for some of his memorable songs. His flow on songs such as “Suge” “Bop” and his album introduction on Kirk’s “Intro” helped parlay DaBaby into one of raps most exciting performers. 2019 would not have been the same without him.

But in DaBaby’s case, actual progression does not come from changing his flow or cadence style. It will, however, come from growing as an artist.

How can an artist grow? For rappers, the bulk of it comes down to developing content as their discography grows. DaBaby’s niche centers on comic relief, jewelry, sex, and with some violence. But now may be the best time for DaBaby to branch out and develop his rap content beyond his surface-level raps. Take Future, a rapper who built his persona on drug-dealing tales when he first came to fame in 2011 with “Tony Montana.” Over time, Future’s content continued to revolve around his persona as a drug-dealer psychopath, but he progressed as a writer.

He praised his-then trophy wife Ciara on his 2014 album Honest “I Won.” On that same album, he provided the deep cut “Special” which highlights his dedication to being exceptional and what it took to get there.

“I can never forget when I was on the block selling drugs

Codeine calm my nerves I was getting high since a kid

I took all my problems and I turned it all into hits

I can channel my anger now I can go make me some billions

They trynna’ predict my next move but I say fuck politics

Long as I stick to the formula I’m never gon’ switch

Freeband gang for life thats the blueprint”

While Future still has his notoriously ignorant hits such as “Real Sisters” “Peacoat” and “Thought It Was a Drought,” he has progressive songs such as “March Madness” “Feds Did a Sweep” and “Mask Off.” Future did not worry about flow or being a rapper to the caliber of Kendrick Lamar. He did, however, built around his persona and skillset, and developed more in-depth content.

For DaBaby, this is the likely route he should take. Outside of “Intro,” that talks about his father’s death, there is not much expansion within his catalog. Which makes poking holes with his flow an easy target.

From here, the Charlotte star should not worry about his flow-it is a part of him. But if he can develop as a writer within his persona, that will give him the ability to be in the rap game for a long time. Because truth be told, he is too talented of a rapper to be referred to as a one-trick pony. To rid that label comes from having great people around him: writers, producers, music executives and A&R’s whose job is to provide DaBaby with artist development as his career grows.

So, DaBaby, do not worry about your style. Just keep getting better as a writer within your realm.

