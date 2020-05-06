You are here: Home Ent. / “Toosie Slide” proved that Drake does not take himself as serious as social media pretends to do.

“Toosie Slide” proved that Drake does not take himself as serious as social media pretends to do.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In April, Drake released his hit single “Toosie Slide,” and like most things Drake does, it had a polarizing response. Some understood the tactical move behind the song: blowing up Tik-Tok and social media was his prime intention as we all sit in quarantine. Others found an issue with the song and Drake’s intentions during these times. And that someone of his caliber should not stoop that low to create a song such as “Toosie Slide.” As in most cases with Drake critique: what gives?

Well, last Friday, Drake released the mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a collection of loosies and album holdovers from the previous few years. And low and behold included on the mixtape was Toosie Slide. To me, it just begged the question: did people really think Drake would bet his album rollout on a dance track?

As a Drake fan, I have come to realize a few things when it comes to dealing with people’s opinions about the superstar. Drake is polarizing, but how he operates brings out a variety of feelings in people. He simps to women, longs for lost love, can rap tough sometimes, and likes to ride the wave of individual musical acts and genres. All these factors have allowed him to remain the king of rap for a decade. And there are a lot who do not like it. Or, in my opinion, pretend not to like it.

While Kanye West ushered in a new era of rap music with sound and fashion, Drake took it to a new level and was welcomed immediately with love and backlash conjoined. Some fans enjoyed his music. But hip-hop traditionalists didn’t take kindly to a rapper who sang about being alone or their insecurities. Naturally, hip hop blogs, forums, and social media had a field day with Drake and his persona. But strangely, he dominated the album and singles charts in the first stage of his career.

In his present and current stage: pop star, to like Drake publicly is passe’. From ghostwriting accusations to riding the wave of a genre, to not publicly telling the world about his child or even not responding to Pusha-T. It quite frankly does not matter what Drake does, it appears he is no longer in-style to like.

But oddly enough, his records continue to become hits and his albums chart smashes. Toosie Slide made him the first male artist to have three No. 1 debuts. Toosie Slide is also his eighth No. 1 record (counting Sicko Mode with Travis Scott), which entrenches him as an all-time great. Drake intended to warm the masses up before the warmup to the album. Drake knew what he was doing, and the masses did, too, I am convinced.

Or maybe the internet is a new and improved way for adults to behave like high school again. Where the guys can pretend to hate the popular jock in public but wish they could be just like him in private. Or the girls hate the popular girl who always gets the guy, but still jack her style and swag. I have realized that a high school environment is a vain place to be in as I get older. So is social media at times. Tip of the day: do not follow the crowd, look at the data.

