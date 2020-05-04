You are here: Home Health / Democrats, Please Stick With Joe Biden for Your Presidential Nominee.

Democrats, Please Stick With Joe Biden for Your Presidential Nominee.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I used to hope that Bernie Sanders would get the Democratic presidential nomination this year. He is an avowed socialist, so far to the left that he has been unable to get enough Democratic support for the nomination this year and also in 2016. He would be a great candidate to run against Donald Trump because the people in the middle, who decide elections, find him too extreme.

But I have changed my mind. Joe Biden has turned into a train wreck, and there is zero evidence it’s going to stop. It’s gotten so bad I’ve started regularly posting his gaffes on social media labeling them “Biden gaffe of the day.”

I’m not a doctor, so I am not going to try and diagnose him. I don’t know if it’s mental illness, dementia, drugs, drinking too much or something else. But there is something funny going on. People that high-level in politics are very polished. If they make a gaffe, it is rare. Not every few days.

Combine that with his creepy groping of women and young girls and the accusations of sexual assault, and people are becoming really disturbed. The #MeToo movement is still pretty strong, and it’s shown it will snag Democrats too like Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton wouldn’t have survived in this environment, considering the horrendous allegations against him from Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey.

Biden’s maneuvering getting his son a job with a Ukrainian oil company that paid $50,000 a month, even though Hunter Biden had zero experience, is also hurting him. A majority of voters found it inappropriate.

And there’s the little problem of Biden’s plastic surgery. While I don’t judge political candidates based on their appearance, plenty of Americans do. Joe Biden’s face doesn’t look right, and people do not want to look at that every day on their TVs.

The Drudge Report (which used to post positive articles about Trump but has turned mainly anti-Trump) frequently posts scare headlines showing Biden ahead of Trump in polls. But the polls showed Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump in 2016, and they were wrong. As we’ve learned, many of these polls oversample Democrats, instead of having percentages of Democrats and Republicans that reflect their actual numbers.

These polls also tend to survey “voters” instead of “likely voters.” Regular voters include people who haven’t voted in awhile. That type is more likely to lean left — and not vote in the upcoming election. And even likely voters doesn’t cover the correct demographic since that’s usually just voters who have voted once recently. That category also oversamples Democrats. What they really should be polling is “likely likely voters,” as one polling firm put it; those who have voted consistently in recent elections.

Democrats are loudly musing about replacing Biden with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo’s approval ratings are excellent due to his visibility handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Bernie Sanders is still in the race and has shown some recent momentum. The New Republic, a popular site on the left, ran an article on Friday entitled “Democrats Aren’t Stuck With Joe Biden.”

Biden can drop out. The other candidates who have dropped out could unsuspend their campaigns or choose to endorse someone else. Right now, it looks like Biden will only win about 45 percent of the delegates by the end of the primaries. Without a majority, there will be a contested convention, where many of the delegates will be free to vote for whoever they choose.

On March 16, I wrote an article worried that Trump will not win reelection due to COVID-19. I thought, how is the significant percentage of the working force out of a job going to want to vote for him? The Democrats are doing everything they can to blame Trump no matter what he does to handle the pandemic.

But Trump surprised me. He has held press conferences just about every day, which I believe have been effective at getting the message across to the American people that he is doing everything he can. He sent $1,200 stimulus checks to working Americans (including those who lack employment due to COVID-19). He expanded federal unemployment benefits to $600 a week, which even the self-employed or furloughed are eligible for. He provided loans to small businesses, which don’t have to be repaid if they’re for payroll (all three of those efforts were done in conjunction with Congress). So the fairer polls out there are showing he is doing great. People are starting to turn their anger toward the Democratic governors who won’t allow businesses to reopen.

Can you imagine Biden’s performance in debates with Trump? He makes enough mistakes with a teleprompter, just think how awful he will be unscripted. No one wants a bumbling leader calling the shots when it comes to deciding the most impactful decisions in the country. Americans don’t want a leader who is a laughingstock to the rest of the world.

So Democrats, stick with convention, stick with a safe “moderate,” the standard-bearer of your party whose turn has come. Listen to the pundits who tell you it’s too risky to go with someone like Cuomo. Don’t listen to the naysayers pointing out Biden’s gaffes; they’re just haters who are being overly critical. Biden’s gaffes are just like Trump’s — no difference — and you know better than anyone how horrible Trump’s gaffes are!

Written by Rachel Alexander

Official website; http://twitter.com/Rach_IC