You are here: Home Ent. / Rock Album Dive Into Thin Lizzy.

Rock Album Dive Into Thin Lizzy.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) We’re going into another album dive! This time, we’re looking at several from the Phil Lynott-led Thin Lizzy. Formed in 1969, the band was pretty much done in 1984. After that, everyone pretty much went into other projects. Thin Lizzy had several revivals over the years with the main missing component being a lead singer. With Lynott’s death in 1986, the Boys didn’t release any other material outside of live albums and compilations.

We’re diving into the live albums and full lengths to pull the definitive Thin Lizzy albums to check out. If you’re a fan of the Boys from Dublin, see if your favorite albums are on the list and let us know what albums you’d recommend.

Thin Lizzy – Johnny the Fox (1976)

The band’s early sound dabbled with some of everything. There was some psychedelic rock, some acoustic stuff, and of course hard rock. With our next entry, Thin Lizzy started to stick to those hard rock roads. It’s the sound that would see Thin Lizzy produce some of rock’s best but overlooked albums.

Johnny the Fox had some strong tunes but the strongest on this album has to be the opener “Johnny.” That song oozes attitude and is about a criminal who has gone totally down the wrong road because of addiction. Storytelling Lizzy is my favorite because the band just rides and Phil Lynott has the voice to tell a story. It’s almost similar to if Jimi Hendrix did more narrative songs.

Lend an ear to sleeper track “Massacre” as well, there’s a mix of hard rock and funk and it rides.

Standout Tracks: “Johnny”*, “Don’t Believe A Word”, “Massacre”*

Jailbreak (1976)

Dropping six months before Johnny the Fox, Jailbreak has a similar approach. This is straight forward hard rock that actually hits harder for me than Johnny the Fox. This is the album with their most known hit “The Boys Are Back in Town.” I grew up listening to this song in the house and local radio loved this song. You’ll hear it twice a day minimum.

It wouldn’t be until years later that I heard the album “The Boys Are Back in Town” was on and it’s a strong album all the way through. Want some more Lynott’s storytelling? Check out “Emerald.” Personally, I feel it’s a stronger album than Johnny the Fox but they’re neck and neck, really.

Standout Tracks: “Jailbreak”, “Warriors”, “The Boys Are Back in Town”, “Emerald”*

Renegade (1981)

What I love about Renegade is that it’s that last step before Thin Lizzy fully embraced heavy metal on its final album released two years later. The best indication of this is the opener “Angel of Death”. It’s Thin Lizzy’s most metal song up until this point and has that edge from “Emerald” and “Johnny” that I always loved from the band. On top of that, it’s another Phil Lynott narrative song.

“Renegade” starts off like it’s going to be something entirely different then catches the energy of “Angel of Death” a bit. Nice save. There’s also the original song that Sound Barrier covered on Speed of Light, “Hollywood (Down on Your Luck)”. Another incredibly strong album from Thin Lizzy as the band evolves after 11-years in the game—and it comes just in time.

Standout Tracks: “Angel of Death”*, “Renegade”, “Hollywood (Down on Your Luck)”*, “It’s Getting Dangerous”

Thunder and Lightning (1983)

We’ve gone into Thunder and Lightning before but it’s my hands down favorite album from the Boys from Dublin. As mentioned before, this was Thin Lizzy’s full dive into heavy metal. They’ve picked up the pace, taken the attitude and power of Renegade and Jailbreak and put it in leather and chains. This is one mean album. The opening title track lets you know that Thin Lizzy is here and it’s getting dangerous!

This album has several standout songs with “The Holy War” and “Cold Sweat” being tops for songs in their catalog. Both sides are have heavy hitters on them. Besides Renegade, this is the Boys at their most dangerous in music form.

Standout Tracks: “Thunder and Lightning”*, “The Holy War”*, “Cold Sweat”*, “Baby Please Don’t Go”

Live and Dangerous (1978)

This is the first time a live album has ever made the lists but it won’t be the last. Live and Dangerous dropped three years after KISS showed that live albums can turn a career around. Up until then, the Boys had several strong albums and one that gave them a hit overseas. When a live album is dropped either the band has a fan base in place who wants to hear them live or they’re on the cusp of popping large.

Thin Lizzy was a band that could’ve popped large internationally but it didn’t happen at their peak. Live and Dangerous is an amazing introduction to the band and their mix of soulful songs, storytelling, and wild energy. Live albums are basically live compilations since the hits are mainly played so you’re getting their best work up until 1978.

A lot of the live performances you come across on YouTube are either from the video to this album or their later shows in the early 1980s. Catching Thin Lizzy at their performing peak adds powers to their late 1970s work. On that note, I’d say listen to their Life: Live album as well for a mix of late 70s and early 80s Thin Lizzy.

As for standout tracks, we’re mainly looking at performances on a live album.

Standout Tracks: “Dancing In the Moonlight (It’s Got Me In The Spotlight)”, “The Boys Are Back in Town”, “Warrior”

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.