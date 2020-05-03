You are here: Home Ent. / 5 Video Game Delays That Raise The Stakes.

5 Video Game Delays That Raise The Stakes.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There have been so many game delays heading into the spring and the next generation of gaming. Most of these games are obviously being made with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in mind. One could say that the games are good for this generation so just have separate release dates.

It’s a reasonable conclusion. There was a time when games released regularly at different times even within a console family. Now, when it comes to game delays you’re looking at wide delays. Not one gets to play the game unless everyone gets to during one release day.

We’re going to look at a few of the big delays for this year. Let’s drop a few awards for each.

Game Delays 2020 Fighting Spirit Award: Marvel’s Avengers (Crystal Dynamics/Eidos Montreal)

This one just keeps on fighting. When Marvel’s Avengers was first shown at E3 2019, people were not pleased. At all. One thing it had working against it was dropping the trailer over a month after Avengers: Endgame. This is two years after the game was teased so they had plenty of time.

Then the trailer drops and it doesn’t look good. Marvel’s: Avengers got roasted. Gracious. I honestly believe if the trailer was dropped anytime before or after a film was released, it would’ve been accepted or at least not roasted as hard.

There was also initial stigma to it being tied to the movies when it’s not. Some fans were annoyed and/or confused about why Square Enix didn’t get rights to the actors’ likenesses. They’re not linked plus Square Enix would be taking a big hit if they game does hit it out the park. A delay didn’t stop the teams from updating everyone somewhat regularly about the progress of the game.

They’re fighting to keep this one out of the water.

Most of the time visuals sell the game. It’s the first thing consumers see for a film or game. It’s the gameplay that pushes it. Without this—or the story in film and gaming’s case—you just have a pretty but trash-to-mediocre piece of art.

Side note, I believe the story is pretty solid for what we have on it and these two studios do good work gameplay-wise. I’m not seeing the game being just lousy but visuals were a definite stumbling block. Expect Marvel’s: Avengers in September.

Video Game Vanguard Award: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines II (Hardsuit Labs)

I had to go and find out who Hardsuit Labs were and what they’ve done. If you enjoyed Blacklight: Retribution, you’re definitely familiar with their work. The studio is partially under Paradox Interactive. During the mid-to-late 2010s, Paradox was on a buying spree and scooped up White Wolf, maker of the World of Darkness universe and tabletop franchise.

They also scooped up one of my favorite indie developers, Harebrained Schemes (Shadowrun Returns, etc). Since the company owns White Wolf Publishing, makes games, and want to see Vampire: The Masquerade return—why not make the game? Sure enough, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines II was announced and I couldn’t be happier.

See, the original—not the first, Redemption—was a pretty rough play. The game dropped in the early days of 3D gaming. I mean polished-for-its-time 3D like Grand Theft Auto 3 and Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Post-Super Mario 64 and Tomb Raider. Actually, Bloodlines existed right between the two visually and gameplay-wise.

So, it wasn’t too surprising there wasn’t a sequel. Folks clamored for one but the game just didn’t really warrant one at the time. Over a decade later and we get a sequel with today’s advancements in development! Awesome!

Except that it was supposed to drop in March and now we get a “TBA” for the date. It should get the Inspirational Award but another game has that one. Besides Bloodlines II could drop later in the spring or during the summer.

Best In Show: Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII originally came out in 1997 and behind the online games in the franchise, FFVII is the one that really reels in the dough for the company. A film, appearances in different Square-released compilations—it’s a PSOne game that will always appear in the PSN store.

The trailers really do the game justice. Final Fantasy VII was a pioneering title as far as the games as film push towards development goes. While I believe FFVIII and FFIX were better as far as gameplay and story pacing, FFVII’s setting, characters, and being the West’s first major introduction to JRPGs are all iconic.

So, for it to be delayed is a bit disappointing. This is one of the highly anticipated games this year and it’s a remake. The good thing is that it had one of the most minor delays going from March to April of this year.

Inspirational Award: Dying Light 2 (Techland)

Oof. Dying Light 2 went from “We’re dropping in spring 2020!” to “We’ll get back to you with a date.” What a stumble it took. It could just be something as minor as “finishing touches” and it could drop in the summer. Let it be known that the summer isn’t a bad time for game releases. Especially if they drop during June. However, you kind of want that spring or holiday season drop.

Dying Light is an open-world zombie action game. Most would add “survival” in there because “zombie” is there but ehh…nah. While it’s not in the same universe as Dead Island—it’s Dead Island with parkour and a cranked-up difficulty.

It gets the Inspirational Award because a “To Be Announced” or “Indefinite Delay” is hard to see next to a game’s release date. We’re pulling you, Techland.

Best Newcomer: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Following that somber award up with a game from another Polish studio: Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red. This game looked great in the trailers and it was my second most anticipated game behind Bloodlines II. The list is in a constant state of peril if Bethesda announces Elder Scrolls VI or a new Fallout for 2020.

At any rate, we went into all the stuff surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. How it was announced way back when and finally gets a release of April 2020. Good routine, didn’t totally stick the landing: 8.5 from the judges. Wait, what’s this? Pushed back to September?! The judges adjust the scores to 7.0.

Most of that score is probably from knowing the game is going to be dope. CD Projekt Red does amazing work on titles. As you know, we don’t rate on the total package of promotion, news, launch, and the game itself. A game’s score depends on the game itself.

However, if we did rate on the total package, the only game walking out this list with a medal is Final Fantasy VII Remake. Another thing to consider is how these games hold up with the added pressure of a delay. FFVII Remake will be fine because it’s a month delay. The game is done.

It’s another thing completely, when your game is delayed months—almost to the end of the year. Or indefinitely. Your studio has gotten extra to release this game, your minimum score can’t be lower than a 4/5 stars, a B-, or 7.5/10. That’s going from normal to nightmare mode.

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.