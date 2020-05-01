Money / You are here: Home Business / To Repair or Replace a Roof – A Dilemma for Boulder Home Owners.

To Repair or Replace a Roof – A Dilemma for Boulder Home Owners.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Boulder is a city that has many sunny days and a high amount of precipitation. This requires that for comfortable living, the roofs on the homes there to be always in good condition. This can be ensured with proper maintenance, but roofs will deteriorate over time, and reach a stage, where the homeowner needs to decide between repairs and replacement.

Replacing roofs requires a substantial investment, and if your roof is near the end of its lifespan of over two decades, then it is time to look at replacement instead of repairs. The age of your home also is a factor, and if your home is over 50 years old, it is near the end of its life, and it then makes no sense to add on a new roof.

The extent of the leaks is another factor that can determine whether repairs or replacement is the right alternative. Where leaks are isolated and can be repaired quickly, that is the right solution to the problem. but in case the leaks are very extensive and are damaging not only your walls, but also causing mildew and mold, and damage to furniture and fixtures, the costlier alternative of replacement may make more sense.

It also is important to keep a track of roof repairs and if they are too frequent and demanding, it makes more sense to evaluate the condition of the roof and consider replacing it. Replace your roof if it is old, and you are intending to stay in the home for the near future decade or two. But if you are planning on selling the home in the near future, see if you can get by with some proper repairs to the roof.

If you decide on replacement, give a thought to the materials that you will use. Going in for the latest materials that offer better durability, fire resistance, energy efficiency, and strength may help you to reduce your home insurance premiums and costs in the long run.

Make it a practice to have your roof inspected by competent roofers every year, especially after storms. It can help you to spot areas that need attention and can help you to reduce the cost of repairs. Adding a layer of roofing material over the existing roof is a form of roof replacement that can reduce your costs. But this is only feasible if the roof structure is in fairly good shape.

When you go in for roof repair Boulder CO, make sure that the roofer inspects your roof deck and structure before commencing with the replacement. Often problems in the roof are because of some lacunae in these areas and need to be corrected so that the problems do not occur. You may need to look at gutters, downtakes, and other things while replacing a roof, and this can add to costs.

Repairs cost less than roof replacements, but if these are required too often, it points to underlying problems that may ultimately lead to the need for replacement. A replaced roof can greatly extend the life of your home and add to its value.

Staff Writer; Terry Brown