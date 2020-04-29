How to Move Forward With Your 2020 Fitness Goals.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If improving your physical fitness was one of your resolutions for 2020, you might be feeling a little bit lost, concerned, and confused right now. With gyms closed and outdoor recreational spots blocked off due to the ongoing pandemic, meeting your fitness goals may feel all but possible at this point.

But we’re here to reinspire you with some fitness tips and motivational methods to help you achieve or even exceed your goals.

Step 1: Find a few workout mediums that work for you

Even though many of your favorite workout activities may be out of reach for the foreseeable future, there are still plenty of ways you can continue your routine using workouts that are available online. To get started, think about the kind of workouts you enjoy or miss most. Is it weight lifting? Intense cardio? Or the benefits of calisthenics?

Once you’ve narrowed down your favorite workouts into a few categories, chances are, you’ll find similar (or even exact) workout courses to follow online through YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook. To make it easier for fitness gurus to maintain their wellness, many bloggers and studios have started offering their classes at affordable rates online.

A simple search for yoga, cardio, Zumba, or at-home weight lifting and you’ll surely find a selection of sweat-worthy workouts to follow along with. Not sure where to start? Check out these popular fitness blogs:

Nerd Fitness

Workout Mommy

Fit Bottomed Girls

Blogilates

MyFitnessPal

Life By Daily Burn

Powercakes

And if you’re worried about not having the right workout equipment at home, don’t! You actually have way more than you think! A beach towel can be swapped in for a yoga mat, cans (or heck, even a few wine bottles) can function as hand weights, and a dining room chair is practically made for bench dips. What’s more, it’s all at your disposal at no cost to you!

If you’re looking for more defined workouts, like pilates or barre, you might want to get an online fitness membership from Alo Moves. Luckily, Alo Moves has made home fitness more budget-friendly than standard gym costs, just be sure to ask your gym to put your membership on hold in the meantime!

Step 2: Stick to a schedule

When there’s nowhere to go, no personal or professional commitments to be made, it’s tempting to want to spend all day in your pajamas. However, we think sticking to a schedule is one of the most effective things you can do to ensure that you’re on track to meet your goals.

Experts recommend working out in the morning for optimal energy throughout the day without sleep disruptions. If you need help jumping out of bed, download the Alarmy app which makes it much, much harder to hit snooze. By forcing you to solve a puzzle, math problem, or leave the room, this solution makes getting up a little more frantic but much more attainable.

Step 3: Take care of your body

Since your workout routine is so different from what it used to be, you may be forgetting to practice good muscle care that will preserve your health and ability to stay active for years to come. Remember to stretch, ice bathe, and take pain relief aids as needed when you need to reduce inflammation and soreness. For a natural pain relief alternative, check out these CBD hemp capsules by CBDfx.

And remember, it’s still okay to take rest days! Your body needs time to recuperate, so don’t forget to build in break time into your schedule.

Step 4: Mix things up

If you’ve felt like you’re starring in a modern rendition of Groundhog’s Day, you’re not alone. Things tend to feel mundane after you follow the same exact schedule day after day. Try to vary your workout routine to keep yourself from getting bored. This will also help ensure that you keep up your motivation.

Step 5: Develop an integrated approach to wellness

Health is and always will be about creating a well-rounded approach that suits your unique needs! Eating healthy and maintaining your mental health are just as important as keeping up with your workout regimen. In fact, they play a big role in making sure you can keep up with it! If you need help making healthy meals, consider investing in Martha & Marley Spoon’s healthy meal kits for produce delivery.

How are you staying in shape while stuck at home? Share your best tips in the comments below.

Staff Writer; George Moore