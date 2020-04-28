You are here: Home Health / Unique and Versatile Mother’s Day Gifts for the “Cool Mom”.

(ThyBlackMan.com) With Mother’s Day quickly approaching and COVID-19 making shopping a slower process, you might want to start thinking about what to get your mom for Mother’s Day. If your mom is no ordinary mom, but would be considered a “cool mom,” you’ll need to dig a little deeper and get creative to find the perfect gift. “Cool moms” want something versatile and fun. You might be having a hard time thinking outside of the box, and that’s okay! Here are a few unique gift ideas for the quirky, amazing woman who raised you.

For the classy mom

If your mom is considered “cool,” she’s probably got a well-put-together style that’s both classic and fashionable. You can show her how much you care by giving her something that will expand her wardrobe and prove to her that you’ve noticed her flair. If you feel like your mom’s wardrobe is almost complete, giving her a basic item of clothing, like a white blouse that she can build an outfit around, might be the perfect gift. White House Black Market has everything you’re looking for fashion-wise when it comes to the stylish mom. They offer clothing that comes with form-fitting fitting tailoring and high-quality fabrics. If your mom’s style is slightly bolder, White House Black Market has sophisticated prints that will make your mom look like a million bucks.

For the earth mother

Your “cool mom” might be big into natural remedies and holistic healing with earth remedies. Maybe your mom incorporates hemp and CBD into her daily or weekly routine. Surprise her by finding some of the best hemp flower for sale. If this area isn’t your expertise, but you’d still like to find something great in this realm, Plain Jane is the company you should turn if you’re looking for expertise and authority in all things related to hemp and CBD. Maybe purchase your mom a Painted Lady CBD Hemp Flower or a CBD Salve that may help her with joint and muscle pain. She’ll be so impressed and touched that you took the time to do research. You might even bring something to the table that she’s never before tried.

For the fandom mom

Is your mom a huge Harry Potter fan? Has she jumped on the Animal Crossing bandwagon and won’t be getting off any time soon? Buying your mom a gift that pertains to her favorite fandom could be a fun way to say, “I love you!” Fandom gifts can get expensive depending on where you buy them. Thankfully, BoxLunch offers an affordable way to get fun presents related to your mom’s favorite TV show, movie, or video game. Their most popular pop culture franchises range from Disney to Dragon Ball Z. If your mom is craving a grandchild, just get her something with Baby Yoda on it—that should satiate her need at least for a little while.

For the mom with a sweet tooth

Nailed It—the Netflix baking show—has taken America by storm and inspired a lot of people to try their own hand at baking. Your mom will love her very own cake decorating set so she can attempt to “nail it” in her own kitchen. If you don’t want a prepackaged set, make sure you at least get her a cake stand, piping tools, fondant, and maybe a crafty book for some external inspiration. Being in the kitchen shouldn’t always feel like a chore. Let her mix it up, literally, and have a kitchen activity she’s sure to enjoy. You might want to be careful, though, because you could be getting some interesting looking birthday cakes for the next few years.

