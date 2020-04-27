Money / You are here: Home Business / Workplace Safety Violations and Legal Rights for Injured Workers.

Workplace Safety Violations and Legal Rights for Injured Workers.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Research shows that African American men have the 2nd highest average rate of workplace accidents at 12 per 1000 workers, according to the Safety and Health Magazine. Employers are required to follow a systematic approach to ensure job site safety for all workers. However, companies tend to choose profits over workplace safety by hiring inexperienced and untrained personnel. In other companies, employers practice discrimination during recruitment and promotion and bias assignment of hazardous tasks to minority workers.

If your employer violates workplace safety standards, the consequences can be disturbing. However, you can protect your rights by filing for compensation , if you get injured at work. Here’s what you should know about workplace safety violations and legal rights for injured workers.

Workplace Safety Rights

Regardless of industry, you have the right to know the type of material and machinery you'll be using to perform your duties. Your employer should provide accurate information, safety guidelines, and personal protective equipment. You also have the right to report safety violations and refuse to work in unsafe spaces. Common workplace safety violations include inadequate fall protection, poor hazard communication, limited respiratory protective gear, and working with defective objects and machinery.

Eligibility to No-Fault Workers Compensation Benefits

While all employers should provide a workers’ comp insurance policy, some do not adhere to this law. It is, therefore, essential to know if your company has a comprehensive workers’ compensation coverage. If yes, find out whether you are entitled to no-fault workers’ compensation benefits or not. Workers who qualify for this coverage can claim for settlement without facing many challenges as they won’t have to prove their injuries result from safety violations.

Right to Consult Personal Injury Lawyer

There are many reasons for consulting a personal injury attorney immediately after an accident at work. Note that workers’ compensation will cover work-related injuries partly. You may also not qualify for employee compensation benefits at your workplace. For these reasons, you will need to seek a legal professional to help you file a work injury claim.

According to FVF Law , a lawyer’s mission is to educate people on their rights and options so they make wise decisions regarding complicated issues. A skilled attorney will evaluate your case and provide practical strategies. By choosing a legal representative, you can easily claim for full compensation for injuries, medical expenses, and lost income.

Seek Medical Care

If your employer is a subscriber of workers’ comp insurance, they will most likely recommend a physician of their choice. While this is a good thing, make sure to seek a secondary or third opinion. That way, you can obtain an unbiased medical report to build a strong personal injury case. Without proper documentation, your employer and insurance companies may deny compensation.

Reporting an incident immediately when it occurs can make a difference in your claim case. Remember, failure to notify your supervisor of an injury sustained while on duty can create a compensation dispute between you and your employer. Also, you could lose your rights to compensation claims because of reporting an accident after the set deadline.

Staff Writer; George Jackson