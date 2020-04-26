Misc. / You are here: Home Education / During COVID19 Words of Advice to HBCU Graduates Entering Educational Careers.

During COVID19 Words of Advice to HBCU Graduates Entering Educational Careers.

(ThyBlackMan.com) As an educational professional of 32 years and a graduate of South Carolina State University. My parents were

both graduates of HBCUs. Mother (Delaware State College), father (Delaware State College) and grandparents

were dedicated educators. They always encouraged giving back in the form of wisdom, prayers, encouragement and helping of educators establish foundations for their careers as educators. Not just as a teacher, but they emphasized because of our influence in our communities

and across generations we have a responsibility to teach no matter the situations and circumstances.

COVID19 is just such a situation that educators are thrust into to apply educational creativity, innovation and plain old common sense when teaching in uncharted waters of digital integration. There are always opportunities for teaching no matter what situation teachers are in. Teachers are taught to look for learning opportunities all around them to share with students and engage them in seeing how powerful all learning is. How knowledge can build on itself and allow students to grow to embrace knowledge to inspire passions for continued learning.

Every child has the right to receive an education that prepares them to be the future leaders, creatives, innovators, dreamers and thought leaders the world will need. HBCU institutions still apply an old school mentality that every child can learn when treated with respect, dignity, love and the family is included in the learning process.

As can be seen with COVID19 medical professionals, medical educators, and technology innovators are needed to save lives. Educators have transitioned to online and discovering the opportunities to embrace and integrate learning on multiple digital platforms. Using educational content to fit on digital devices from phones, to tablets, to laptops, to desktops to even watches educators can guide students to new career options never thought of before. This is another reason why HBCU students need to attend tech conferences like WordCamp, Florida Blogging and Technology Conference, Bar Camp and EdCamp conferences.

Teachers are putting learning content on Slack, TEAMS, YouTube, Zoom and other software because students learn differently and speak their language of learning. HBCU institutions are changing the way they teach so their graduates are prepared when they enter into their careers to teach in the communities they will be in.

As a proud HBCU graduate and a HBCU instructor at the historic HBCU Edward Waters College where I taught for NASA in teacher

preparation in the 90’s and joined the faculty from 2004 to 2017 teaching Educational Technology, Social Media, STEAM and Blogging.

I applied what my HBCU instilled in me to be a global thinker, a digital innovator and how my skills and abilities can help my

community and the youth, teens and young adult in Jacksonville, Florida.

I was taught that all students are intelligent, smart, creative and innovative, they have the great potential to be influencers, business owners, entrepreneurs, the smart creatives and innovators that their communities will need in the future. HBCU students in education departments are still being taught these ideas by their instructors. Online learning was coming!! COVID19 created a thrust that shows HBCU institutions are still viable, influential and needed. The works of HBCU teachers is important because their energies and knowledge are important to keep up with new ways of teaching and how to apply ways students are learning and using technology.

HBCU institutions have phenomenal knowledge from their instructors that are teaching traditional ways and with digital tools and platforms that match the learning styles of their students. HBCU teachers are a foundation of knowledge that can help students see and apply growth. The growth to the value and importance of education for the whole family.

COVID19 has demanded that we work together to support educational innovators that shows teachers of color and culture, that are graduates of HBCU institutions across the nation will be prepared for the classrooms of the 21st century and address the learning of youth, teens

and young adults in the classrooms of America. I encourage the graduating teachers of HBCUs to grow in your passion to make a difference in your communities, your cities and your chosen honored careers as educators.

Embrace your diversity because you do make a difference in each of your student’s lives. When students of color and culture see you, many times they see themselves in successful professional careers. Your presence, your actions, your words, your passion and dedication

are shared over the generations of your future students. The presence of COVID19 should not stop you from being the best teacher you can be either online or in the traditional classroom setting. Historically HBCU students are faced with challenges that strengthen their resolve to be the best they can be with modern tools or old. As I have heard from several instructors, “teach teacher teach, to empower our children to be successful and influential in the world.”

