You are here: Home Ent. / 5 Black Comedians From the New Wave of Comedy.

5 Black Comedians From the New Wave of Comedy.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) With social media and streaming, comedy has changed a lot and has seen Black comedians make the most out of different platforms and services to show off their brand of comedy. It’s not all live shows now. Short videos, podcasts, and even posts on social media add to a comedian showing their talents and doing so in different media.

A New Wave of Black Comedians

Also with time comes a different way of telling stories and different topics to explore. Topics that wouldn’t have gotten over decades ago and get laughs among friends are doing well in front of paying crowds. And vice versa. Some topics are so toxic that you’d need lead gloves to attempt to make it funny depending on the social climate.

Here’s a list of four young Black comedians—and one group—for a new generation of comedy fans. See if you recognize any names or if you’ve seen them live!

Roxxy Haze (@roxxyhaze on Twitter)

Roxxy is a young comedian who mixes a lot of nerd culture and weirdness into her performances. She’s also very active on social media. In the years since she popped up on my radar, Roxxy has spun out her talent into skits, shows, and podcasts. She’s one of a couple of young Black comedians on the rise and constantly creating. Two skits to check out include “Super Soldier” and “Eyewitness” from The Roxxy Haze Show—on YouTube .

Her stand up is also available on YouTube on her channel: roxxyhaze.

Cerrome Russell (@CerromeRussell on Twitter)

I first heard of Cerrome Russell via The Black Guy Who Tips podcast when his comedy group Decepticomics was mentioned. Imagine my embarrassment when I had been listening to his podcast Bad Advice Show with co-hosts Melanie Dione and Gordon Baker Bone the whole time. The best way to describe Cerrome’s comedy is that he’s strong at storytelling.

Comedy is based on telling a story or making an observation. It’s the difference between someone telling about a trip to the store and what they got at the store. Cerrome gets that and it shows in his performances.

Spice Adams (@spiceadams on Twitter)

A former defensive tackle for the 49ers and the Bears, Spice Adams was known for his sense of humor in the locker room and aggressiveness on the field. Leaving a professional sport leaves a lot of things unknown for a player.

Sure, they hopefully saved something up and can live comfortably but what do they do with themselves? Do they chill on a yacht in the Pacific? Get involved in broadcasting? Go join the coaching staff somewhere? Maybe they invest in something or become a brand.

Spice Adams took his talents and experiences and joined the wave of Black comedians who are using modern media to make a brand. He’s a TV personality now but one thing that really showed that he was a layered performer was his skits.

Most of them are observations and impressions on the different kinds of people in certain situations. That’s Spice’s formula. Then you get gold like his basketball character Cream E. Diggums or the Cigarette Flicking Competition featuring several of his old head characters.

The 85 South Show (@85southshow on IG)

The trio of Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, and DC Young Fly are nationally known for their regular appearances on the reboot of Wild N Out. Members of the group also appear in several All Def series. The best way I can describe their show is energetic. This trio mixes observational humor with roast comedy and tons of exaggeration for an exciting performance that is bigger than a performance. It’s basically a whole show.

If you went back to the late 90s and put any of these three on BET Comic View, they would be at home with the wild stories on stage earlier in the night. As a matter of fact, they blend the wild and young approach of Wild N Out with the raucous reactions of Comic View. Their shows can be found on YouTube.

KevOnStage (@KevOnStage on Twitter)

Kev has an association with the 85 South Show guys in that he also appeared on All Def series. Like all of the Black comedians on this list, a lot of his comedy is based in observations. What rocks about KevOnStage’s performances is that while he can make you laugh on stage, he can also do via social media merely by reacting to the latest trends.

It seems simple enough that anyone can do it and in truth it is. I mean, I do it in writing form every week but to be humorous with it is a different story. Kev manages to do this, do it in under two-minutes, and be fresh with the content. If something comes along and catches the internet’s attention, Kev is usually on top it that day. When it’s still hot.

The thing that caught my attention with KevOnStage was from 2016 and his reaction to a disrespected box of chicken. Since then, his reactions to anything food-related that hit Twitter or Facebook is guaranteed to be a riot.

Your Favorite Up-and-Coming Black Comedians

If you’re familiar with any of these comedians or someone caught you attention, support them by attending shows—once quarantine ends of course—and following them on social media. Let them know you appreciate their craft and let us know some names you enjoy who should’ve been on this list. Next time, some of comedians you shout out could be in part two!

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.