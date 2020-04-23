Money / You are here: Home Business / Shipping for Small Business.

Shipping for Small Business.

(ThyBlackMan.com) When you are running a business that relies on selling products, you need to consider a few considerations when it comes to shipping and fulfillment.

The ultimate goal is to make sure that your customers are happy with their product and that it got to them in good time. The customer experience matters hugely.

But when it comes to shipping, many small businesses feel like they are handing their brand over to a stranger. However, when you spend the time researching and work out costs, it might just be worthwhile to up your shipping game.

Strategy

Just like launching your business, you had a strategy in place, it is the smart thing to do here. Here are the critical decision-making points for your consideration:

Your shipping rates and methods – will you fit the bill for the shipping, or are you going to pass the cost to your customers? It is going to be flat-rate, or will it be free? For some insight, see UPS international shipping rates here.

Weights – You will need to know the height and weight of every product that you sell. This will mean you can get a deeper understanding of the total costs of the price. You can then use that information on your website, so customers understand where the total price comes from.

Packaging – this should be something you take time over. Will you have plain packaging or something that fits with your branding? There will be a cost here too. Think about if you prefer boxes, envelopes, and more.

Margins

This is where it is going to come to crunch time. To really make your money, you need to keep an eye on those profit margins. Shipping is one of the highest costs when it comes to e-commerce, so if you aren’t careful, you can lose money on shipping.

Map out all of the costs that are associated with your products. It might look a little bit like this:

Product cost

Packaging

Shipping

Payment type fees

Profit margin

These little charges add up pretty quickly to a total you might not like the look of.

Customs

If you are shipping outside of your home country, you are going to have to ensure that you are prepared to include the customs documentation. You can get them from your local post office or most shipping locations. Make sure the forms are filled in honestly, as this will prevent customs issues.

Make sure that your shipping policy is clearly marked on your website, and that customers are able to read it. This way, there will be no confusion, and if anything happens, you are covered in most cases.

Although shipping can be challenging, it is essential to know that it is a vital part of your business and the customer experience. It will take time, research, and testing to find what works best for you, but when the shipping process goes well, your bottom line will look healthy, and your customers will be happy too.

