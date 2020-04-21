You are here: Home Health / With Coronavirus, The Liberals Only Have Racism Left.

With Coronavirus, The Liberals Only Have Racism Left.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Every liberal attempted hit-job on President Donald Trump has fallen flat. “He acted too slowly!” was destroyed by a simple reciting of the facts (as evidenced here by Congressman Dan Crenshaw to a dumbfounded Bill Maher), “We were warning people while the White House did nothing!” was destroyed by simply playing clips of those same people downplaying coronavirus while President Trump was forming the task force and banning travel from China. You name the narrative and you can see it destroyed in real-time by playing video fo the very people making the charge being guilty of what they’re accusing the President of doing (is there a single New York City official who wasn’t encouraging people to go out, ride public transportation, attend parades, etc.?)

Being frustrated by the reality of their own words and actions has sent Democrats, both in and out of the media, scrambling for something else…and when Democrats get desperate they always return to their safe space of identity politics. When in doubt, cry racism.

As soon as the statistics by race were announced, it was obvious this was going to be a tactic. “Black people are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus,” they cried. While just people were dying, they cared a little. When they could inject race into it, they cared a lot. Says something about people who care more about a pandemic only after they learn the race of those impacted.

Of course, all flavors of people are dying, all around the globe. That liberals “care more” now is a testament to just how awful they are as people. If you can’t care about suffering without knowing the skin color of those suffering means you are a racist and an opportunist. In other words, you’re progressive.

This bigotry came to a head-on MSNBC over the weekend, as most idiotic arguments do. Joy Reid, noted bigot apparently still waiting for results from the FBI investigation she asked for into who hacked her blog (that wasn’t hacked) and wrote a bunch of homophobic and transphobic posts (she did), convened a panel of like-minded morons to decry protesters demanding they be freed from draconian stay-at-home orders.

A group of 6 liberals, all of whom are still being paid and are, therefore, unaffected by the economic shutdown, were outraged ungrateful serfs might want to be free to resume life and earning a living responsibly and safely. These Americans were denounced as simply wanting “more black and brown people to die.”

Renee Graham, who pounds a keyboard for the Boston Globe, told the boob-gaggle, “One thing I think is really interesting is how these protests have started after all the headlines last week or so about the disproportionate effect the virus is having in communities of color, and so when I look at these protests what I see are a bunch of white people essentially saying ‘oh, it’s affecting those people, so why do I have to change my life for them.”

Not wanting to be outdone, since panels on MSNBC regularly devolve into a stupid-off, Michael Harriot, who writes for The Root – a website with the tagline “Black News, Opinions, Politics, and Culture” (who knew the news had a race?) – chimed in with, “If you want the government to open up, then you want more black and brown people to die.”

Not one of the bobbleheads in the Brady Bunch split-screen dissented – wanting to be able to take care of yourself and your family is now racist.

It’s a fine lecture from people not missing a paycheck; people who view a day of hard work as when the “T” key on the computer gets stuck and they have to shake a crumb out of it before they’re able to type “racist” again without frustration. When your biggest concern for your physical wellbeing on the job is carpal tunnel syndrome you might not be an authority on the struggle to make ends meet. When doing your work involves an hourly reminder from your Apple Watch to stand up for a minute, maybe you aren’t an authority on anyone’s daily struggle to survive. And if your livelihood involves crying racism at the top of your lungs in a Pavlovian response to everything in blind loyalty to a political party, you aren’t worth the molecules that make up your body.

People are dying and people are hurting. You can care about both, and address both, simultaneously. If you don’t want to, or if you only care about either to the extent the skin color of people impacted matches yours, you are the racist you’re condemning. Saying it in print or on cable news to a choir of agreeing twits doesn’t make a difference.

When the alternative is truth, liberals will lie. When the alternative is an honest discussion on policy, liberals will make personal attacks. When the alternative is making an argument for them, liberals will cry racism. When it comes to making a case for why the American people should ever trust them again, liberals are all out of options.

Written by Derek Hunter

Official website; http://twitter.com/derekahunter