The Best Treatments For Male Pattern Baldness.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Are you someone who is experiencing prominent hairline loss? Or having bald patches on your scalp? Do not worry! we have got you covered.

This article looks into researched reasons on what causes baldness and suggests suitable treatments so that you can decide on which one will best suit your hair loss condition.

Firstly, we all need to understand that baldness could happen due to various reasons like:

Thyroid issues can cause severe hair loss resulting in short-lived and long term baldness.

Poor scalp condition means having an extremely oily or dry scalp. The presence of dandruff would make your hair loss process fast.

An autoimmune disease that can affect your hair, skin or other parts of your body.

In most cases, it happens because of androgenetic alopecia also known as male pattern baldness that can occur in both men and women. It could be hereditary affecting differently depending on genetics or could be because of the aging process.

Hair loss could be a result of being in an extremely stressful situation.

Poor nutrition intake can also lead to hair loss

Now that you know the reasons are numerous one needs to analyze the possible prevailing causes to get started with the best treatment methods by properly diagnosing the reasons for hair loss as stated above.

Hair loss treatment is not a myth. Science has come a long way and today, they are plenty of medications and treatments that can help you get a thick set of hair even if you suffer from Male Pattern Baldness.

There are surgical as well as oral and topical treatments to cure hair loss, but surgery should always be considered as a last case scenario. A list to treat hair loss exercises could be:

Use Of Minoxidil

Minoxidil is one of the best treatments available for regrowth of hair when used consistently with a firm lifelong commitment. Minoxidil can be consumed orally but topical spray or foam is far more effective than oral consumption of the medicine. The price range of minoxidil varies between $25-$35 for a month’s supply.

Intake Of Finasteride

Finasteride is also known as Propecia generically is an orally consumed medicine for male pattern hair loss and gives you promising results in 2-4 month’s time if used religiously. The drug actually restricts hormone development known as DHT that causes hair loss and helps promote fuller hair growth.so what are you waiting for buy finasteride to see the results yourself?

Application Of Lipogaine On The Scalp

Lipogaine is a liquid solution that not only contains 5% minoxidil but also 5% azelaic acid which prevents DHT production which is the main cause of excessive hair loss.it also provides nutrients to the hair follicle to fire up hair growth.

Scalp Massage With Laser Brush

The laser brush is best known for red light emittance which enhances the efficacy of the topical application of the product like minoxidil, lipogaine or healthy oils. Red light triggers the blood circulation in the hair follicle for better hair growth. This product is a bit expensive but surely can give you good results if used consistently.

Staff Writer; William Carter