Getting Rid Of Donald J. Trump Must Become A National Priority.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Donald Trump is an idiot, and getting rid of that guy must be considered a matter of national survival. At first many of us thought that he was merely clueless and he didn’t realize just how inept he really was, but it is now becoming increasingly clear that he not only knows that he’s in over his head, but due to his ego, he’s prepared to do absolutely ANYTHING to prevent his incompetence from becoming common knowledge. So with Trump it’s like having a pouting and insecure 8-year-old in the White House. While many of us knew from the very first that he was grossly incompetent, at this point he’s even scaring his most severe critics, because it’s now beginning to sink in just how profoundly stupid he really is. And between his idiocy, his arrogance, and his desperation to save face, the man is a threat to the entire world.

And what makes things even worse is, due to a combination of his huge ego and gross insecurity he can’t stand to have anyone in his circle who outshines him. That limits him to having to dig to the very bottom of the barrel to staff his administration. As a result, at a time like this when we’re in the midst of a national emergency, there’s no one around to steer the ship. We’re stuck with a bridge full of idiots. So we’re in deep, deep, trouble.

During times like these a normal president would be leaving no stone unturned to get the very best advice and enlisting all of the talent he could muster to save the American people, but not Trump. Trump considers this a personal emergency which threatens to reveal what he’s been trying to hide his entire life – his gross ineptitude. So instead of hiring anyone who can help him save the American people, he’s firing everyone whose actions could reveal his gross incompetence during the initial weeks and months of this crisis.

That’s Trump’s mode of operation. That’s why he’s had such a huge turnover in his administration, because Trump’s world is not about competence and saving the nation, it’s about hiding his incompetence and protecting his personal image. That’s also why the more intelligent an individual is, the lesser chance they have of coexisting in Trump’s orbit, and everyone who leaves is always replaced by someone of lesser quality. Trump cannot stand competence, because it’s a constant reminder of his own incompetence. Trump views competence in others as a disrespectful affront to himself as a person. He’s so insecure that he actually resents intelligence.

But ignorance aside, there’s another reason that Trump is such a horrible leader – he’s both selfish and has a lack of empathy for others. He’s so consumed by the effort of protecting his own interests that he has neither the time, nor inclination, to consider anyone else. That explains why he didn’t swing into action to protect America when he first became aware of the Coronavirus in January of 2020.

Like most things Trump has benefited from throughout his life, he’s been riding high on the crest of a thriving economy that he inherited from President Obama. He didn’t want to threaten that because he’d claimed it as his own, and that’s all he has to justify his 2020 re-election. So from his point of view, what’s the lives of a few thousand people compared to the danger of disturbing the stock market and threatening his re-election? Thus, he suggested allowing the Coronavirus to wash over the nation and depending on effect “mass immunity” to combat the disease. That explains his comment that “It’ll go away like magic.”

Trump’s lack of concern for the people and tendency to put his interests ahead of the people is also revealed in his rush to reopen the nation. With Trumps hotels and golf resorts closed down he’s losing millions of dollars during the Coronavirus shutdown, and the shutdown is also devastating the economy that he was counting on to help him be re-elected, so Trump wants the shutdown to come to an end, and as far as he’s concerned, to hell with how many American lives it places in jeopardy. Because in his own words, “We don’t want the cure to be worse than the problem”, and certainly losing a few thousand American lives is nowhere near as bad as the rich losing millions of dollars in the stock market – right?

The New York Times recently reported, “Late last month, Mr. Trump’s representatives contacted their relationship managers in Deutsche Bank’s New York private-banking division, which caters to wealthy customers. They wanted to discuss the possibility of delaying payments on some of the hundreds of millions of dollars of outstanding loans that the Trump Organization has from the bank, according to a person briefed on the talks. The discussions are continuing.” So the national shutdown is hitting Trump directly in the pocket, and he lacks both the character, and maturity, to separate his personal interests from what’s in the best interest of the American people. So again, we’re in big, big trouble.

And we must also remember that Donald Trump is the ultimate loser – he didn’t even win the presidency, Hillary lost it. Trump just happened to be standing in the wings – it could have just as easily been Mr. Magoo. And he’s never had a friend in his life. No one can stand to be around him and his constant need to prove himself. He was even an outcast among the movers and shakers in New York; the banks wouldn’t have anything to do with him, and he’s filed bankruptcy six times, so again, America is in very shaky hands.

Trump has always been the kid looking in through the window that nobody would let in – the ultimate outcast. The reason for that is his father gave him everything, so he never had to develop the character, social skills, or intellect to succeed among others. Everything he’s ever gotten has been given to him, or he obtained through lying and deceit.

Now Trump’s smearing America with that very same image among world leaders – the bratty rich kid who no one either likes, or want to be around. So in just a mere three years Trump’s managed to drag America down from a position of honor and respect around the world, to being viewed as a nation of classless and unsophisticated Hillbillies. It’s a sad state of affairs, and one of the lowest periods in the history of the United States. But we can’t expect anything more from Dubious Donnie – if his daddy hadn’t been rich, he’d be homeless.

Staff Writer; Eric L. Wattree