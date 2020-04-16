Money / You are here: Home Business / Donald Trump Pulling Off the Impossible Again.

Donald Trump Pulling Off the Impossible Again.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) While in the paint section at Home Depot, a young couple next to me wore masks. A thought popped into my head, “Am I nuts for not wearing a mask?” “Stop it. Get a grip Lloyd.” When many are responding in fear and panic, it can be a challenge not to succumb.

Governors are allowing people to shop at liquor stores, Walmart, Home Depot, fabric stores and more while banning people from listening to sermons in their cars in church parking lots. And yet, an elderly Christian minister friend is scolding Christians for rebelling against the repeal of their religious liberty. He also believes everyone should wear masks and gloves.

I am a pioneer of the Tea Party movement. Even patriots whom I fought side by side with are so filled with fear that they are willing to surrender their constitutional freedoms over to Democrat dictator governors.

A friend said his 40 something year old son caught corona virus and wrote funeral instructions. His son made a full recovery in 4 days.

I am excited to announce that more and more people are finally realizing fake news media and health experts bludgeoning us with their lie that corona is the deadliest virus of all times is politically motivated.

In the past viruses have come and gone without worldwide attention. Instant internet worldwide communications could be the cause of the global shutdown. Countries and governors immediately began competing to implement the most overreaching draconian decrees.

Knut Wittkowski, PhD formerly of the Rockefeller University said social distancing could be making the problem worse. “The problem is if we are artificially keeping the number of infections low among low risk people like school children and their parents we may not have reached herd immunity yet.” “The down side of starting containment, we should not believe that we are more intelligent than mother nature was when we were evolving. Mother Nature (God) was pretty good at making sure that we’re a good match for the diseases that we happen to see virtually every year.” https://bit.ly/34BXzdY

Some believe America as we know it is gone. They think Trump will allow Dr Fauci to dictate when and how we reopen America. I think not.

Folks, I cannot believe that God would bring our country back from the brink of destruction (President Hillary), only to leave us. Please allow me to recap.

When Obama was reelected, my wife Mary and I were in a hotel room. We had spent several months on the road with Conservative Campaign Committee campaigning for Romney. We were devastated.

Obama has been documented as the most biblically hostile president in US history. http://bit.ly/2HEopaI I said, “Father, I don’t know why you allowed Obama to be reelected, but I trust you.”

It was impossible to predict that Obama’s mission to usher in America‘s decline would pave the yellow-brick road to electing Trump. God is using Trump to bless America beyond our wildest dreams; evidenced by his remarkable and swiftly growing long list of unprecedented achievements for We the People. http://bit.ly/31rV4rB

Despite billions of dollars worth of negative press to brand Trump a clown, a racist and an idiot, the guy pulled off the impossible. He won the presidency.

Over the past 3 ½ years, Democrats and fake news media launched numerous impossible-to-survive illegal schemes to end Trump’s presidency. Trump survived them all.

Corona virus is the big Kahuna of their schemes to end their nightmare of having a fearless fighter for We the People in the Oval Office. Like every other evil scheme they have launched against Trump, corona-madness will fail.

My faith in the American people is proving correct. I stated that I could not imagine the American people putting up with the shutdown for very long. I am delighted that the nationwide rebellion against unconstitutional corona dictates has begun. https://fxn.ws/2yhqDLE

In Michigan, citizens will launch “Operation Gridlock”, a traffic jam protesting Gov Whitmer’s absurd overreaching shutdown. https://bit.ly/2Vu25Hj

Citizens in North Carolina started a social media campaign titled, #ReOpenNC”. They held a protest rally at which a woman was arrested. https://fxn.ws/2REPpfA Like the black civil rights movement, people are willing to go to jail for their rights and freedom.

A hot thread on twitter is #ReopenAmericaNow. Reopen rallies are popping up in Ohio, Utah and other states.

Pat Buchanan’s article “What Price Victory, in the Coronavirus War?” is one of a rapidly growing long list of articles demanding that we immediately reopen America. https://bit.ly/3cknp8P

Trump is on the same page as Americans who want our country reopened. However, with fake news media lying about everything he says and does, Trump must play his cards close to his vest. As I stated weeks ago, I would not be surprised if Trump begins reopening America before April 30th.

With our prayers, Trump will likely pull-off the impossible again. He will restore our economy and win reelection. Fake news media and Democrats will simply plan their next big lie to stop his keep America great agenda.

God did not bring our country this far to leave us. “Fear ye not, stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord…” (Exodus 14:13)

Staff Writer; Lloyd Marcus

Chairman of The Campaign to Defeat Barack Obama.

Please help me spread my message by joining my Liberty Network.

Lloyd is singer/songwriter of the American Tea Party Anthem and author of Confessions of a Black Conservative, foreword by Michele Malkin.