The Democrat Party Is Talking Loud But Saying Nothing.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Last week I had a very long conversation with a good friend of mine who is one of the top Black Democrat operatives in the country. They operate at the highest levels of the national Democrat Party.

She said to me that she is constantly amazed that the Republican Party does not make a serious effort to cultivate substantive relationships with the Black voter. According to her, “Blacks are constantly being pissed on by the Democrat Party. White liberal elites are the most racist people on Earth and really don’t give a damn about the Black community. Why, she asked me, don’t the Republicans go after this disaffected part of the Democrat base? It’s low hanging fruit.”

Those who have followed my columns through the years know that I have been writing about this issue for many years. Blacks are no longer enamored with the Democrat Party, they just don’t see the Republican Party as a viable alternative.

As one of my Republicans buddies put it, Blacks agree with the Republican message; they just don’t like the Republican Party! I couldn’t have said it any better.

Everyone one concedes that Black women are responsible for Democrats retaking the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. Everyone concedes that the Black vote is the singular reason Joe Biden is leading the presidential primary in the Democrat Party. Everyone concedes that Blacks are the most loyal voting block for the Democrat Party during the past fifty years.

So how do the Democrats reward the Black community?

They want to make those in U.S. illegally to be eligible for the coronavirus stimulus package. They want to legalize the more than 30 million illegals in the country to compete with low and under skilled Blacks in the labor force. They want to continue to fund Murder Inc., er, I mean Planned Parenthood to do the work law enforcement can’t do to kill off the Black community.

They want to continue to sacrifice poor Black kids to non-performing public schools as a payoff to the teacher’s union. They want to release illegals from prison under the guise of protecting them from the coronavirus; but make no mention of releasing Blacks who are U.S. citizens from jail.

The first rule of politics is to reward your friends and punish your enemies. You learn that in political nursery school.

So why is it that the Democrats always seem to reward everyone else in the Democrat base but Blacks? Well, the answer is quite simple; because Blacks allow them to get away with it.

Blacks give the Democrats over 90% of their vote during presidential elections; but no one in their right mind will say that the Black community has been appropriately rewarded for their strong support.

I constantly tell Republicans that the N.A.A.C.P., the National Urban League, the Congressional Black Caucus, do not represent the Black community; they represent their membership. There is a big difference between the two.

Most Blacks are not a part of nor do they support these groups. These groups have willingly sold themselves to the radical liberal elites of the Democrat Party. They have willingly made the agendas of groups like the radical pro homosexual Human Rights Campaign, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, Think Progress, Open Society Foundations, Greenpeace, Amnesty International, and ACORN their agenda.

White feminists and white homosexual organizations have used prominent Black people and their voices to become the face of their radical agendas; thus, allowing them to falsely call their agendas part of the “civil rights” movement.

Thus, you constantly see the marginalization and feminization of the Black male on TV, in the movies, and in Hip Hop. If you destroy the Black male, the women will fall in line!

This is antithetical to values of the rank and file within the Black community. The Black community from time immemorial, has been led by a strong Black male; yes, even going all the way back to Africa.

The Black community has always been built upon a strong belief in God, a strong male presence, and a strong nurturing mother. Upon this rock has the Black community been built and the gates of radical liberalism shall not prevail against it.

So, everything the Democrat Party stands for goes against the very DNA of the Black community.

But until the Republican Party provides itself as a viable option to the Black community, we will continue to align ourselves with the party that makes us feel good; versus the party that can do us the most good.

