6 Tips For Making the Transition Into Respite Care Easier.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Respite care is an incredibly important aged care offering which supports an individual who is seeking temporary care following a lifestyle change or significant medical treatment. It also puts families at ease, knowing that their loved one is being specially cared for so that they don’t go without a meal, medication or any of the other responsibilities one might have. If respite care is a possibility for your family, here are 6 tips for making it an easy transition.

1. Research and understand your respite care options

Any lifestyle change should be carefully considered, with a range of options explored and compared on their merits. Respite care is no different, in fact, you will want to add a little more rigour to your research process and have a clear understanding of what constitutes respite care, and how that satisfies your unique needs. There may be some facilities that offer respite care at your home or at their unit, so look around to see what is available. Knowing what’s out there will give you peace of mind during this transition with the confidence you are making the right decision.

2. Meet with your respite care providers

A website and brochure can give you an idea of a place, but it’s only when you speak to the passionate team over the phone or in-person that you get a greater sense of who they are and what they value. This is especially important if you will be staying in an aged care centre. Getting to know the people and environment you may be a part of will really assist with a smooth transition into respite care, and you can learn what steps are next.

3. Share the journey and responsibility

When considering a change we tend to let the same thoughts run through our heads over and over, which does little to make us feel at ease about a change on the horizon. Sharing this journey with friends and family will allow you to articulate your excitement, stress, and any emotions you may have about respite care. Your peers will also keep you accountable to the milestones along the way, and can celebrate your transition when it’s time to start your respite care.

4. Establish a familiar space

Respite care is different for every individual, with some people staying at home during this time or entering a centre. Whatever the case, bringing a personal flavour to this space will really create a smooth transition, with your new surroundings and living arrangement feeling more intimate. Perhaps this is pictures of family, comfy bedding or some candles and incense that smell just like home. A room that offers a sensory experience will make this an easy and enjoyable transition.

5. Know the costs

Before making any decisions, you will want to have total transparency over the financial commitment you are about to make. It would be a terrible turn of events to find an option where you would like to move in to and organise your dates, only to realise this option is slightly out of budget. If you are doing your research across a couple of options, you can compare the value and get a greater sense of what might be right for you. A good place to start might be to have a review of your financials and speak with your family and even your bank to get a picture of your financial standing before you make any plans.

6. Get your schedule finalised

Now that you know you are pursuing respite care, you can start to put some dates around this transition so that you have a definitive path forward and can eliminate that feeling of limbo. A clear plan will also assist the respite care provider of your choice, allowing them to prepare for your care and anticipate your arrival if you are choosing that option. If they know you are apprehensive, they can put steps in place to make this a joyous occasion, but they will need to know your timeline so that they can do so.

There are many things to plan when considering any aged cafe solution, and you want to be prioritizing those things that are going to ease the load of this transition. If you are feeling overwhelmed in any way, discuss the next steps with your friends, family and trusted aged care provider.

