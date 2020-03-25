You are here: Home Health / How to Create a Welcoming Atmosphere in Your Home.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The atmosphere is the primary ingredient of any home interior. It’s the ingredient that differentiates a great home from a good one, no matter how expensive your interior is. That’s why you need to create a space that makes your guests stay in your home as long as they can. There are many things, such as pleasant canvas wall art, flowers, lighting, etc. that helps create a rich and welcoming ambiance.

You can try out the following suggestion to make some easy tweaks to lend an inviting ambiance to your space.

Mood Lighting

Mood lighting is not only for bedrooms. It can create a welcoming ambiance in any room in your home. Brighter lighting sets a good mood while encouraging activities. Keep in mind that people don’t like to stay in bright, direct light. Therefore, focus the lighting on the points of interest. For instance, place a light above a piece of wall art or another interesting design element of the room.

Lowering lighting levels and subduing colors can give a relaxed and intimate ambiance. Lighting accents on the dining table or the walls can enhance your mood. Light’s positioning also affects the mood. For instance, side lighting intensified modeling, while front lighting flattens it.

Layer Up Blankets and Pillows

Layering up your sofa with throw pillows or blanket can add warmth to your space. Similarly, layering up your bedding creates a comfy paradise in your home. So it is wise to invest in blankets and pillows of different sizes, shapes, and patterns for a super cozy and plush effect.

When it comes to arranging pillows, you have choices. First, bind the pillow layers by ratios according to the bed sizes. Alternatively, inspire your arrangement by the theme of your space. Modern, Zen, and industrial themes require minimal styling. On the other hand, themes such as traditional, Scandinavian, and Bohemian come with no rules or limits. Go for something inspired by your own creativity.

Incorporate Aromatherapy

The smell can be a massive influencing factor in creating an inviting home. Fresh flowers, freshly baked cookies, and scented candles can do the magic to your visitors.

Whether you want a clean aroma for your bathroom or something soothing for your bedroom, you will find essential oils in every flavor.

In the entrance of your abode, a fragrant essential oil feels welcoming to your visitors. Choose orange or cinnamon fragrances for your entrance. Create a crisp and clean kitchen with lemon fragrance, while rosemary works well in the living space.

The woody scent of copaiba will enhance the ambiance of your dining area while creating a peaceful atmosphere. Jasmine and rose are the best choices for bedrooms.

Go For Warm Color Scheme

Colors can elicit moods and emotions. While cooler shades like dark green and blue visually enhance a room, warmer tones such as red, orange, yellow-green, and brown can make your space feel inviting.

Warm hues remind occupants of sand, heat, fire, and sunlight. These shades add personality to your space and can balance neutral tones incorporated in your color scheme. These colors make your space feel cozier and more intimate as compared to cool shades.

To avoid being heavily towards warm hues, you can balance the theme with pops of one or two cool colors. White, grays, blacks, and other neutral tones balance well with warm colors.

Invest In Things You Love

Should I choose a trendy moss art or a nature wall art that I love? When you find yourself with these questions, you should ideally go with things you love.

Your home interior and decor should reflect your lifestyle and personality. Those old paintings you have from your artist father or a collection of vinyl records – these simple things are precious memories. And you won’t ever get bored with these things.

Find a way to create a balance between the things you love and your interior theme. It will add unique warmth and personality to your space.

Pay Attention To Detail

Small things such as toys, books, and candles in the right place give a great feeling, but paying equal attention to detail can do wonders. Making your home clean and picture-perfect before your guests arrive is a good thing, but people come over to visit you, not for inspecting your house.

Small things around your home can make their stay with you more pleasant and welcoming than a super-organized and clean corner that they may not even notice.

Final Words

Do you have any other great way in your mind to make your home comfortable and welcoming? If yes, feel free to share the ideas with us.

