Building Credit: The Best Credit Cards to Use.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Building credit involves a long way of trial and error. This could always be tricky especially if a person does not have any history of credit. As such, if a person is just a newbie in the crediting industry, then he or she would more likely to experience difficulty in applying for a loan, getting a credit card, or having an apartment.

And as an immediate solution for assuring banks and other financial institutions regarding the reliability of the borrower, these individuals choose to use tools in establishing a good credit score or credit history. To be specific, one of these tools involves the application for secured credit cards. This type of card helps the client create a report about the activities done to the credit bureaus. And for the case in point, compiled below are some of the best and reliable credit cards to use.

The Capital One Secured Mastercard

The Capital One Secured Mastercard is a credit card that doesn’t require any annual fees. Unlike the usual prepaid cards, this card builds good credit if used responsibly and regularly reports to the three major bureaus if credit. This could also be accepted and used at different locations around the world while letting the client easily manage his or her account anytime through online access. People could easily get access to the higher credit line if they can make their first five monthly payments without default and on time.

The OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card

A card that doesn’t offer cash points, miles, or back, this OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card is one of the well-founded credit cards for building credit because, in just 6 months, customers can earn their credit scores coming from the credit bureaus. Although they have $35 as the annual fee, they provide clients refundable deposit to become their credit line limit for which could be as low as $200.

Moreover, the company that manages this credit card has a Facebook community that shares forums within credit cardholders for them to have some insights and know some experiences.

The City Secured Mastercard

Similarly, to the previous card, the City Secured Mastercard does not offer any cashback, points, or miles. This also has no annual fee and has a regular variable APR of 22.49%. And unlike the debit cards, this card helps the client build their credit history with having free access to the FICO score that can be seen online. Although a primal deposit is required for security, once it was approved, that security deposit will then become the limit of the client’s credit.

Conclusion

To build good credit scores, it takes a lot of time and requires maximum effort. And as such, most individuals choose to apply for credit cards for building credit despite having other solutions because it is easier and is more beneficial. Through these credit cards, people would be able to pay and buy the things they need while building up their credit history and score.

