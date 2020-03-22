Mobile Gaming Is Finally Getting Better.

(ThyBlackMan.com) For the most part, mobile gaming is simplistic. At its core, you’re playing with just your device unless you get the extra stuff like controllers or thumb sticks. As a result, developers tend to keep things simple for players controls-wise. The drawback to this is that we’ve also gotten some very simple games that spawn equally simple games. So many match-3 puzzle games in a variety of flavors. Despite this, mobile gaming has gotten better.

A Deluge of Trash Mobile Games

While simple mobile games pop big with casual players, trash games can crop up by emulating them. Folks who want to play for a couple of minutes or an hour then go do something else. Mobile gaming was never really meant for marathon play or no-lifing. That doesn’t stop players from doing it since some of those games are addictive.

Another kicker to these kinds of games is the number of ads you run into on some. Even worse is when ads for these games pop up in games that are actually fun or have a challenge to them. You can’t shake them even if you find a quality game with more meat on the bone. Pity.

Screen junk is something you sometimes run into with simple games but they’re also a thing with more involved games. This is when you have promotions that stay on screen and beckon you to tap them and try to reel you into in-game purchases. They clutter the playing area and it’s not unusual to accidentally tap on one.

The sly ones are when a game has a ton of separate gameplay options to tap on that are necessary. Those options are also screen junk since there are similar games that manage to have cleaner screens. And don’t get me started on idle games.

Not All Simple Games Are Trash Games

There are games that take the simple approach that aren’t trash. These games actual earn their player base by being regular with updates, running events, and spinning the game off into other series. Basically, these studios put in the work to hold on to players. While these games aren’t my taste for the most part, they’re different from games that feature identical gameplay mechanics and stop updating the game after a while.

Developers who do this make it hard for those who keep their games alive with content and improvements. A match-3 or word puzzle game that has a strong player base will get lumped in with bad but similar games by developers with all of the ads, few or sparse updates, and nothing to keep players around.

It’s a once bitten, twice shy situation. Depending on the app store, these tainted games might be weeded out or allowed to hang around—as is often the case on the Google Play store.

Mobile Gaming Has Gotten Better Though

Not factoring in larger developers who port games to mobile, there are primarily mobile developers creating awesome games. Some are even free to play while others have a lite version and a decently priced full version. Even games that feature ads, some offer a full version to purchase that removes ads.

Of course, this rides on the game being worth the purchase. There are a few mobile games that aren’t big company ports that are worth the full price. Business is rough for these developers because of the above reasons.

Your best bet to find quality games is to check out mobile game reviews outside of the app store. You can also go with Editor’s Picks on app stores or pay attention to the long form reviews under an app. Remember, that star rating of 4.5 out 5 can be misleading for some games. Some games actually earn that review on the App Store or on Google Play while other games are boosted by paid reviews.

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.