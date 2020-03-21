Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / Buying a Phone? Samsung Galaxy S20 Is Getting This Massive Upgrade.

Buying a Phone? Samsung Galaxy S20 Is Getting This Massive Upgrade.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Samsung Galaxy S20 packs everything you would expect from a premium Android phone in early 2020. The phone brings a lot of storage, ample amount of RAM, latest processor, and two long-awaited features – 108MP rear camera and a bigger, better display.

A new aspect ratio

On the display part, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is even bigger than the Galaxy Note 10+. Rumors regarding its 6.9-inch display have already raised concerns about pocketability. The Galaxy S20 series will have phones in three display sizes. The base model sports a 6.2-inch display, while the S20+ has a 6.7-inch display. Interestingly, with a taller display, these phones will introduce a 20:9 aspect ratio which is different and taller than the standard 19:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of display, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is a masterpiece. Even though it’s not a full-screen phone Samsung is working toward, skinny bezels and selfie camera hole in the center make the phone look different from its predecessor and sand out.

120Hz refresh rate

There are phones that have already adopted display panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. Most of these phones including OnePlus 7T and Razer Phone use Samsung’s display panels. Refresh rate higher than the standard 60Hz would mean fast and smooth touch and navigation experience. Samsung has not confirmed anything about the limitations regarding the refresh rate and full HD resolution.

2.5D glass

Unlike the previous generation Samsung phones, the Galaxy S20 will likely use 2.5D glass instead of a 3D glass. This change will have a direct impact on the display edge, so it would be interesting to see how the phone looks without the 3D glass if the reports of 2.5D glass on the Samsung Galaxy S20 turn out to be correct.

Fastest processor & more RAM

The Galaxy S20 will use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. Apart from being one of the fastest mobile processors, the 865 also supports LPDDR5 RAM which is 1.3 times faster than the Galaxy S10’s LPDDR4X DRAM. Samsung now produces 12GB RAM which means even the base model in the S20 series will feature at least 12GB of RAM. The Ultra variant will have a 16GB RAM option, which is crazy.

5G a must

Qualcomm has been pushing smartphone makers to use X55 5G modem on phones equipped with the 865 processor. There were rumors about non-5G variants in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, but it seems unlikely as Samsung has not ditched the Snapdragon processor for its phones in the United States. In other countries, Samsung will likely use its own Exynos 990 chip.

Unbelievable battery improvements

Samsung phones offer decent battery life, but power-hungry components and display nowadays demand more battery power. Surprisingly, Samsung is again making huge changes in the battery area. The Galaxy S20 is said to have a 4500mAh battery and the Ultra will have a whopping 5000mAh battery.

Stunning camera system

While the Galaxy S20 features a triple-lens camera system (12MP+64MP+12MP), the S20+ and Ultra feature quad-camera system. On S20+, you will find 12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF arrangement, the S20 Ultra brings a unique combination of 108MP+48MP+12MP+ToF.

Camera features

With new camera tech, Samsung Galaxy S20 will also bring some interesting features. There’s a smart selfie angle that changes the shop type depending on the number of objects it detects. For group photos, it will automatically switch to wide shots. With artificial intelligence, smartphone cameras can do a lot more than we imagine. The Galaxy S20 also guides users to use cameras for the best quality images. The phone also lets users manually select settings. These features come handy if you know photography basics and also some advanced photography tricks.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com