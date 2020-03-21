10 Affordable family vacations to take this Year.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Summer is just around the corner and planning a family vacation and finding the perfect vacation spot can be tricky sometimes. Finding a marvelous and thrilling vacation spot that doesn’t burn a hole in your wallet can be tough. Whether you’re hoping to relax alongside the waves or explore national parks, you can find a getaway that suits your family’s interests.

There are many affordable destinations for families that want to enjoy their summer holiday and make the most out of it. Picking the right destination to travel, finding great free and cheap deals is what everyone wants. You can use this ranking-based list to make your travel plans and enjoy a vacation with your family.

San Diego, California

San Diego is a popular place and October is the best time to take a family trip to San Diego. This place is especially suitable for kids, with theme parks, water parks, museums, and beaches.

You can use the Go San Diego card for visiting the top attractions like the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Legoland California, cruises and museums in Balboa Park at a 50% discount. The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park waives the ticket fare for children aged 0 to 11. The passes which range from one to seven days also include unlimited access to SeaWorld San Diego.

Branson, Missouri

Looking for an affordable alternative to Disney theme parks? Branson might be the answer. Located amidst the foothills of the Ozark Mountains, this place is the home to Silver Dollar City, an amusement park with amazing rides and eye-catching attractions that will take you back to the 1800s. Branson is also quoted as a “family-friendly Las Vegas”, where there are many child-friendly attractions. The Branson strip that glows with neon lights and is lined with dozens of theatres and comic clubs, makes it more of a yearly vacation spot for families.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

If your kids love beaches, you can plan your next trip to Myrtle Beach. At places like The Breakers, the visitors can enjoy five new water slides, pools, shuffleboard, cornhole, and a Snow Cone stand on the pool deck. The calm waves of this beach on this coastal South Carolina city make it suitable for both adults and kids. There are other attractions such as mini-golf courses, aquariums, beach entertainment, and shopping centers that host complimentary concerts during summertime.

Ocean City, Maryland

Running along the 10-mile-long east coast of the island, Ocean City is all about beaches and boardwalks. There are eateries, souvenir shops, bars and rides for everyone. Here you can find Ripley’s Believe it or Not, the Ocean City life-saving Station Museum and Trimper’s Rides and Amusements. If you don’t have a lot of money, you can avoid renting a car and buy gears such as chairs and umbrellas at the beach, where the prices are a premium.

Niagara Falls

This oldest state park in the US is a low-cost and unforgettable place, especially for youngsters. This place is cost-effective for families and has reasonably priced hotels and attractions that make visiting the Canadian waterfall, even more, cost-effective for families. Here, you can purchase a Discovery Pass, where the tickets cover the top five attractions and activities including the Cave of the Winds Mountain Park, Maid of the Mist boat ride, and the Aquarium of Niagara.

Williamsburg, Virginia

Housing the Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown and the Yorktown Battlefield, this place is like a living museum providing a sneak peek into the historical events. The Williamsburg Winery is 4 miles away from the central city. The admission into the place could be pricey, but buying combo tickets can help lower the price. The accommodation options here are cheap especially during the winter, fall and early spring season.

Washington D.C.

Full of iconic monuments, museums, and well-defined neighborhoods to explore, Washington D.C. is the place where you want to be with family. You can go to the Smithsonian Museums and the popular Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, and the Tidal Basin. For affordable eateries, you can rent a bike exploring the city and grabbing lunch at a food truck.

Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon is one of the most breathtaking places in the world and one of the most affordable places to explore. Some of the major attractions of this place are hiking and trekking. Here you will find many good places to eat. You just need to be sure to reserve hotel rooms or campsites months in advance, as the area sees a lot of tourists every spring and summer season.

Yosemite

Hiking trails, rushing waterfalls, and soaring sequoia trees are some of the reasons to visit the Yosemite National Park. This place appeals to families looking for a fun vacation spot. You should plan a trip here in May or September, where you will get pleasant weather and there won’t be a lot of crowds to deal with.

Yellowstone National Park

This place is mostly famous for camping during the summer season. For a family trip here, you can bring your tent and cook your food, which will save you the cost of accommodation and food. Places such as the Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs, and the Grand Prismatic Spring are the must-see natural wonders in Yellowstone.

