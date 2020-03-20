Money / You are here: Home Business / Tips For First Time Uber Drivers.

Tips For First Time Uber Drivers.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you are looking for an alternative type of business this year, or even a way to make money on the side of your full-time job, becoming an Uber driver could be a great call for you. Being an Uber driver allows you to work your own hours, decide where you will travel, and earn a decent wage every evening for driving in your own vehicle.

If you are considering becoming an Uber driver this year we have some helpful tips for you to follow and things you should consider. From making the car smell good to getting rideshare insurance, we want to make sure you are prepared this year.

Get GPS

The first thing you need to invest in if you want to be a successful Uber driver is a good GPS system. This will not only allow you to know where you are going to direct you through traffic, but it will also allow the customer to track where you are when you are on your way to pick them up.

Know your area

When you take on a job that involves driving people from place to place it is super important that you know the area and you know where some of the main hotspots are. If you try to drive customers through an area you are unfamiliar with this could cause you to stress, you may lose where you are going, and you could even make the mistake of driving down a one-way street in your panic. Be sure that you know what you are doing and always take the time to do a practice drive of an area you don’t know that well.

Keep track of events

If you are thinking of becoming an Uber driver it is important for you to keep track of local events such as concerts, theatre performances, and movie releases. This will allow you to either plan to be available for these nights to earn some money, or to avoid these nights if you don’t fancy wading through lots of traffic.

Be polite

A smile costs nothing and it really makes a difference to other people. If you are thinking of driving people from place to place it is a good idea to be happy and polite when they enter. If they want to talk, great. If they are shy and would rather have some peace and quiet, then let them. Don’t be an annoying chatty uber driver!

Clean the car

The most important thing to remember when you become an Uber driver is to keep the car clean and tidy. No one wants to get into a car that stinks of takeaways and is full of dust! Make sure to equip yourself with a nice air freshener or two and clean the car regularly to keep it looking good.

Offer a charger

One nice gesture you can do for your customers is offering a charger for them to use on the ride. This is a surefire way to get good ratings!

Staff Writer; Craig Parker