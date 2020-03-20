Misc. / You are here: Home Tech/Internet / Apple AirPods Pro Alternatives You Can Consider Techies.

(ThyBlackMan.com) You can buy Apple Airpods Pro for $249 with your name or an emoji engraved on its charging case. It is an exciting new way to personalize the product. The new AirPods Pro uses an H1-based chip and the battery offers around 5 hours of listening time on a single charge. The AirPods Pro is undoubtedly one of the best wireless earphones available in the market, but if you don’t want to buy them for whatever reason, here’s a guide to help you find the best AirPods Pro alternatives.

Jabra Elite 75t

The Jabra Elite 75t looks similar to the Elite 65t which was launched in 2018. However, the new earphones are lightweight and come in a smaller size and look more appealing. According to Jabra, the reason behind this trimming is to make the earphones suitable for most people. The problem many people faced with Jabra Elite 65t is that they don’t fit well for many people as they are too big for the ears. Apart from good battery life and eye-catching design, Jabra Elite 75t is better than AirPods Pro if you like volume controls on the buds.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Before the November update, Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones had a few minor problems, but they are gone for good now. In addition to improved design and audio quality enhancements, Sony also worked on a new Bluetooth chip for the WF-1000XM3. The new chip helps users enjoy better connectivity as well as sound quality as the sound is beamed to both the earbuds at once instead of passing through one to the other. In terms of battery life, Sony has also made significant improvements.

Amazon Echo Buds

Alexa is one of the major features most people buy Amazon Echo Buds for, but here’s something more Echo Buds can do. The sound quality of these headphones makes them stand out. Active noise reduction is a great feature that you can hardly find in other Apple AirPods Pro alternatives. Overall, the Amazon Echo Buds are good headphones for anyone who wants to enjoy true wireless music experience. The only drawbacks you will find in these headphones, which could also be a deal-breaker, are average battery life and not-so-good touch controls.

Lypertek Tevi

The Lypertek Tevi earphone pair is one of the smallest you will see in the market. On the design front, they are nowhere close to Apple’s offering, however, they are still a good Apple AirPods Pro alternative for some reasons. First, the sound quality is above average and they give you a feel of using true wireless earphones. The earbuds use plastic which makes them look average, but buttons for volume, track selection, and playback are a good reason to invest in them if you’re looking for a cheap AirPods Pro alternative.

Master and Dynamic MW07 Plus

If you’re one of those buyers who prefer audio quality above everything and want a decent pair of wireless earphones, the Master and Dynamic MW07 Plus is worth considering. The design looks good and battery life is also not a problem considering its price and audio quality. Another good thing about these headphones is that they are IPX6 rated, however, there is nothing exciting here in terms of noise canceling. For the design and connectivity, the Master and Dynamic MW07 Plus earphones are worth buying.

Over to you

True wireless earphones are in demand and if you’re thinking of choosing Apple AirPods Pro alternatives, companies are trying hard to beat Apple. To choose the best wireless earphones, the most important features you should consider are the hardware, design, and noise cancellation capabilities as these features heavily influence the audio quality you can expect from a pair of headphones.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com