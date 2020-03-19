You are here: Home News / This Administration Will Unleash the Hatred.

This Administration Will Unleash the Hatred.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There is more than enough fear to go around. However, in times of crisis it is very important not to feed the hatred beast that lives in this country. It is in the very soil and fabric of this nation. Let’s be honest the coronavirus would have been a daunting task for any administration, including the previous one that we so greatly miss. However, rhetoric is important. It is vital for leadership to remind this country that it is one nation, and no one is to be treated less than. Black people in this country understand what it means to be the source of this hatred in a very deep way. It is the very nature of our relationship, and history to this country. We know the language of an administration either holds a nation accountable or it unleashes hell. I hate to say it, but I was hoping against my gut that the coronavirus would not be called the “Chinese virus” by the president of this country. Needless to say, my gut won.

It’s been said on countless occasions that 45 should have his phone taken away, or his Twitter account suspended so that he can’t verbally type checks this country can’t cash. Needless to say, Twitter is a global conversation and it can’t be ignored. Well, 45 has unleashed the hatred we need to sleep.

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!” – @realDonaldTrump

In addition to trying to get Americans to understand they must stay home, finding ways to make sure they are able to survive through this nightmare, that no one is starving, and that as many people as possible has some form of shelter local and state officials may need to also keep an eye our for surging violence against Asian-Americans. We’ve already seen negative sentiment, racism, and xenophobic behavior towards Asians when word of this virus (and its origin) broke. He has insulted Americans yet again. There are Asian healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines helping their fellow citizens just as other Americans are doing what they can in this crisis.

45 just couldn’t help showing his true colors yet again. This crisis will be his undoing, and even those that want to defend him are finding it hard to ignore his antics. The lies are atrocious, and the lack of rhetoric fitting his position is embarrassing to this nation. There is too much going on in this world for him to decide to spew hatred at Asians. There are Asian billionaires doing all they can to offer aid in many countries in the world…including the United States.

How many more must suffer because this man knows nothing of leadership? How many Americans will suffer because he cares more about bottom lines than people while making certain groups of people fee superior to others? We are in for a long road, and he is not a beacon of hope…unfortunately this so-called leadership can unleash terror. We’ve already seen it happen, and the timing could have never been worse.

Staff Writer; Adonicka Michele