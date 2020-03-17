You are here: Home News / 45 Can’t Still This Nation.

45 Can’t Still This Nation.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Though I understand the necessity of being informed, I honestly don’t want to see anymore press conferences from this administration. Granted, I acknowledge I have to get over that feeling so I sit and watch for the sake of knowing what’s going on. The thing is nothing this president, or his administration, says makes me feel that leadership will at least appear to do what it can to help protect the American people. More than ever I feel like Wall Street is more valuable than my life or that of any American. I can’t lie…I miss the previous administration because I feel like they would have done a better job of being honest, showing compassion in leadership, and helping calm the nation. However, this is what we have, and the bottom line is We The People are going to have to still this nation, and help each other as much as we can.

There are things that we need the government to do to help float the country as more of us are unable to work. The federal government will need to release aid, and it’s good to see congress is already working on getting this done. I’m not sure if stimulus checks will help overall, but I know that would not be the answer by itself. Once can only hope that local municipalities along with the federal government would move to suspend rent, mortgage, utilities, and student loan payments as more cities are handing door restrictions that equal stay at home. Simply suspending disconnection of services will leave citizens tasked with monstrous debt on the back in of being unable to work for what could be several months.

Does the current administration understand this is a real situation? These are the kinds of hardships many Americans are facing. Though we say many people rushing the stores there were just as many unable to get the things they need for lack of funds. The president has to do more than tell the nation to stay calm and try not to buy so much. He ought not tell us to relax because that is the last thing many of us are able to do. If we aren’t stressing over supplies we are stressing over how to keep the roof over our head, or how we are going to mitigate work and kids being home due to schools closing.

I hate turning on the TV because, like any Americans, I realize our country is not prepared. Like many I am of the believe this will get worse. This is not because I’m pessimistic, but because so many mistakes are being made and so much time has been lost. Furthermore, this president has yet to prioritize the welfare of his people over that of the bottom line. He doesn’t realize the people are the bottom line; they are what makes the country and without them he is nothing.

We can only pray that congress will work to get the people assistance without any hinderance from this administration. We can only pray local government and businesses will realize the bills we can’t pay because we can’t work need to be suspended in addition to other much needed add. Lastly, we must have hope and do all we can as citizen to help stop this virus…so we have to stay home. 45 can’t still this nation…that has been left to the people.

Staff Writer; Adonicka Michele