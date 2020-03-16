Misc. / You are here: Home Tech/Internet / Google Nest Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show 5: Which Device Is Better?

Google Nest Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show 5: Which Device Is Better?

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Google Nest Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show face-off is an interesting one given the personal preferences of users. These smart displays have almost the same features yet they are unique in their own ways. Google and Amazon have finally found ways to counter each other’s dominance in different areas. For example, Google has ditched the camera to boost consumer confidence, Amazon has added a camera shutter and also a dedicated button that disconnects the microphone and camera from the cloud.

So if you’re in the market looking for the best smart display in 2019, then you probably want to know the outcome of the Nest Hub vs. Echo Show 5 battle.

Google’s strengths, Amazon’s response

Google launched the Nest Hub at the price of $129, however, the company later brought a discount offer, slashing the price to $99. Amazon, on the other hand, has confirmed that it’s Echo Show 5 will be available at $89.99. Yes, there are compromises when a product hits a lower price point, but for many budget-conscious buyers, it’s all reasonable.

As mentioned above, the Google Nest Hub doesn’t have a camera, but it still lets you have video calls via Google Duo. The problem is, the person on the other side won’t be able to see you. The lack of a camera makes the Nest Hub more affordable and it also limits the information users give up. It means you can keep the smart display in your bedroom without worrying about privacy.

Most of the smart displays today have cameras. The Amazon Echo Show 5 has one, but Amazon has an answer for all your concerns related to privacy. The company has added a dedicated button on the top of the Echo Show 5. This button allows you to disconnect the camera and microphone. A built-in camera shutter adds another layer of security as it completely covers the camera.

For those with privacy concerns, Amazon Echo Show 5 has an amazing new feature. Now you can delete your search history with a voice command. You can do it one by one or you can delete the entire voice recording history at once. Additionally, you can also delete your smart device status history. Alexa also lets you manage skill permissions, so you can see and act upon data access requests. The Google Nest Hub also allows you to manage your search history and privacy settings, but it still lacks voice command support for these tasks.

In terms of multimedia experience, the Google Nest Hub can easily beat the Echo Show 5. First of all, it has a bigger display than the Echo Show 5, and it also has YouTube integration which means a huge library of free videos to watch. Amazon, on the other hand, lacks YouTube and offers wikiHow videos, which is relatively a less crowded place on the internet and the amount of content is also very less. While it lacks a huge library of how-to videos, the Echo Show 5 supports Amazon Prime Videos which is undoubtedly an amazing platform for movies and TV show lovers.

Both devices offer news, weather updates, day planner, and music via services like Spotify and Pandora. The Google Nest Hub uses Google Photos so that you can use the smart display as a digital photo album. Amazon Echo Show 5 has a more attractive solution available. It lets you see Facebook photos on its screen.

In terms of features, choosing the best is more about personal preferences and depends on what you’re looking for in a smart display. The main areas where the major differences can be seen are display, sound quality, and smart home controls.

Different specs, the same approach

The Google Nest Hub has a 7-inch display. Two microphones and an ambient light sensor sit at the top. There’s a full-range speaker on the back side of the screen. The device supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi connectivity and works well with Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks. The Amazon Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch display. Unlike the Nest Hub, microphones on the Echo Show 5 sit at the top edge of the device between the camera shutter and mics/camera buttons. There’s a 3.5-mm audio jack on the lower backside on the Echo Show 5.

As far as the sound quality is concerned, both the devices fall in the same bracket given the sound technology they use. Their display quality is quite similar, but the bigger screen on the Nest Hub makes it stand out. Both devices feature ambient light sensors, but the Amazon Echo Show 5 has one special trick for those who set morning alarms. The screen naturally brightens up just before your wake-up time. The Google Nest Hub lacks this feature.

In addition to the obvious difference in hardware and features, the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show 5 are equally appealing and easy to use. If you prefer YouTube for videos, bigger screen for media consumption, and Google Assistant for your online queries, the Nest Hub will give you the best experience. For everything else including the Amazon Prime, two-way video calling, more than 80,000 Alexa skills, and compact display size, the Echo Show 5 would be a better choice.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw