Sex 101: Men 9 Steps To A Stronger Erection…

(ThyBlackMan.com) It’s the eternal quest: How do you increase the size, strength and stamina of your erections? There are endless treatments, ointments and devices claiming to pump up your volume, but precious few solutions hold any water. The reality is that we’re blessed (or possibly cursed) with whatever God gave us. But if you follow the realistic tips below, you can maximize your erection.

These tips could come in handy when you know in advance that you’re going to have sex, as you’ll be well-informed and prepared.

1. Eat Well

Raising a massive erection is an expensive proposition for your body. Blood and hormones all take up valuable nutrients. So good nutrition is key for those looking to having sex multiple times. Carbohydrates, being the building block of energy, are essential. Our sexual needs require eating carbs and plenty of them! Pasta and bread are solid carb sources. You also need to ingest zinc every day. Zinc is vital for production of testosterone, seminal fluid and sperm. You can find this mineral in liver, seafood, peas, and beans. Or take a zinc supplement.

Avoid high fat meals before sex. Excess fat intake lowers testosterone levels in your body, decreases libido and makes erection and ejaculation more difficult. And an unhealthy diet may lead to poor circulation and hence erection problems. Avoid overeating and stuffing yourself before sex. If you’re going out for dinner together, don’t gulp down a five-course meal with wine and dessert, at least not if you know you’re going to have sex later on that night. Eat at least one hour before sex so you are properly digested.

2. Get positioned properly

Sexual positions where you are on top, like missionary and doggy style, allow more blood flow and a bigger, sturdier erection. It’s gravity, simple as that. So don’t do it in positions with your partner on top at first. The tug of gravity will drain the blood from your erection. Having your partner on top also gives them control of the movement, so it may lead to your loss of control in well more than one way.

3. Limit your sensitivity to go longer

The classic way to limit oversensitivity is to wear a condom, which you should be doing anyway. If you don’t need to wear a condom with your partner, you can try focusing on other things. Periodically take yourself out of the scene mentally if you think you’re going to lose control. The trick is to transport your mind away just long enough to avoid ejaculating too early, but not lose your erection.

4. Manage Any Medication You Are On

Medication for some ailments such as depression, social phobia, OCD, and anxiety are more and more common these days. These medicines are murder on your erection. If you're on these types of drugs, work with your doctor to make sure you're not over-medicated.





5. Save your strength

Don’t tire yourself out too quickly in the sack. If you exhaust yourself, your erection is going to feel like a marshmallow. Know your limits.

6. Calm Your Nerves

Too much anxiety and nervous energy can cause you problems. Unfortunately, sex is often riddled with anxiety resulting from a negative body image, a fear of intimacy or concerns about having a small member. This “stage fright” always seems to happen at the worst possible time, like the first time with someone new. So it’s pretty essential that you find a way to make yourself comfortable if you’re prone to bouts of nervousness during sex.

7. Exercise, Exercise, Exercise

Do abdominal exercises. This will help your abdominal muscles support and hold your erection, as opposed to holding your belly. Furthermore, if you have a large gut, it tends to make your unit small by comparison. Being in shape and having a good physique will make you feel good about yourself and up your confidence. This will, in turn, make you comfortable with your body, enticing you to have sex and increasing your sex drive. You can also give your penis a workout with some Kegel exercises. While there's no hard evidence that they will produce a larger size, they will help you stay hard longer.



8. Don’t Smoke & Drink To Excess

Smoking cigarettes gives you bad circulation. And when you want to get down, the blood's gotta be flowing. So there's one more reason to quit. Drinking too much alcohol numbs your wiener and can inflate your prostate.



9. Don’t Masturbate Too Often

If you ever needed an excuse not to masturbate, that’s it. This calls for a little self-control and well help you achieve stronger erections, longer.

Written By Felicia Vance