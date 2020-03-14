You are here: Home Health / Several Main Ways That Whites Perpetuate Their Racial Fetishes Of Black People Still.

Several Main Ways That Whites Perpetuate Their Racial Fetishes Of Black People Still.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Nowadays, you often hear white people in media talk about how “they supposedly love” black people when in reality, it’s quite the opposite.

Enslaved black men were often raped by white male slave masters to make them weak and docile. White women during slavery that falsely accused black men of raping them were extremely complicit in the colonial violent acts against black men.

Enslaved black women were badly raped and sexually exploited also by the white slave masters during slavery. They were forcibly raped to breed new slaves that will one day work for the old slave plantations.

Nowadays, whites perpetuate their racial fetishes of black people in different ways. Here are several main ways that whites perpetuate their racial fetishes of black people.

The Adult Industry’s Exploitation Of Black Women – In the adult industry, black women in particular are the main targets of sexual exploitation by mainstream adult companies such as Vivid where they’re forced into doing the most dehumanizing and humiliating things on screen such as being slapped, spat on, and even being chained and shackled which are similar to what happened to them during slavery. These mainstream adult companies use black people especially black women as fodder to carry out their sick sexual racial fetishes of black people.

Sexual Exploitation Of Black Men By White Men – Black Women are not the only ones that are sexually exploited, black men since the days of slavery have always been the main targets of sexual exploitation by white men and it has manifested in mainstream media today when you hear gay white men like Milo Yiannopoulos who have in the past openly expressing his sick fetish for black men in a very condescending way by saying he was “a bottom for tall black men” and that “black guys for my love life, straight white males as employees, and girls as drinking buddies.”

Sexual Exploitation Of Black Men By White Women – White women have since the days of slavery had always played a role in the oppression and sexual exploitation of black men by falsely accusing them of rape which has led to a lot of black men either getting raped or killed. But nowadays, their sexual exploitation of black men has taken on a new meaning in the terms of “BBC & snowbunny”.

Whenever you watch videos of white women talking about black men on the internet and social media nowadays, they talk about black men in the most condescending ways imaginable. For example, if you read a blog or watch a video online about “Reasons Why White Women Love Black Men”, the main reason that you’ll hear from them 9 times out of 10 is that “they love black d**k” and this condescending statement shows that white women only value black men for their d***s and nothing else.

The Conclusion – The point that I personally wanted to get across with this article is that white people only value us as sex objects to be chewed up and spat out like bubblegum. It takes a smart intellectual black person like myself to see right through their devilish eyes.

Staff Writer; Kwame Shakir (aka Joe D.)