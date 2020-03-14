You are here: Home Ent. / Resident Evil 3 Remake: 5 Things Fans Should Know.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Resident Evil 3 remake is another ambitious project from Capcom. The survival horror game is an attempt to give fans a chance to take control of Jill Valentine who first appeared in the original 1996’s game. Resident Evil 3 2020 is a remake of RE3 Nemesis which was released in 1999. Here are 5 interesting facts fans should know about the game.

A third-person shooter is back

Last year, Capcom delivered an impressive gameplay experience with the release of Resident Evil 2 remake. The studio brought the remake with third-person shooter gameplay. The new RE3 remake will also follow the same path and unlike the original game which features simple tank controls and fixed camera angles. In the new game, players will be seeing the main character moving instead of seeing objects through their eyes. Since Resident Evil games are heavily focused on shooting, this change improves the gameplay experience.

Gameplay

Though Resident Evil 3 remake is still a horror game, it still features more action than anyone can imagine. It is not much different than the previous entries in the series as the original game is also action-packed. To help players save the game progress anywhere they want, Resident Evil 3 remake will feature a system similar to the one we saw in the RE 2 remake. This new feature completely replaces the typewriter ribbon system. For those who want more punishing gameplay, they have the option to disable the feature in Resident Evil 2 remake. The same functionality would be useful in RE 3 remake as well.

The return of Denuvo

Game developers have been fighting piracy for a long time and in an attempt to stop pirates from unethical use of the original content for free Capcom is adding Denuvo to Resident Evil 3 remake for PC. According to the game details available on the Steam page, the anti-piracy software will return with RE 3. The software will be a part of the game package for PC. This decision may annoy some fans as Denuvo has remained a controversial software because it requires a lot of background access that’s worrying fans about data safety and privacy. The PC version of the RE 2 remake used Denuvo, but the software was later removed. Some fans criticized the decision of adding anti-piracy software which, according to them, is easy to crack. Regardless of what fans feel about Denuvo, the software will be available with the game.

Remixed Elements

Game producers have been generous in sharing details about the Resident Evil 3 remake gameplay. As far as the story is concerned, the exciting news is that the game will follow the same story, but will feel fresh with the remake. According to game producers, fans can expect to see more “rearrangements” in the game than the RE 2 remake. Those who have already played the original game are familiar with how the story ends, but this time, they should be ready for a surprise, especially when it comes to Carlos, whose new personality will change the way events take place in the game.

Nemesis

How could one forget this terrifying monster who is all set to haunt the city again? He aggressively tries to find and eliminate Jill. If you’re familiar with Mr. X of Resident Evil 2 remake, then it’s needless to say what capabilities these monsters have. For example, Nemesis can easily hold the city hostage and you cannot stop him. According to developers and game designers, the elements of terror used in RE 2 were taken, but the studio aims to build Nemesis a unique brand of terror on his own.

Resident Evil remakes are always exciting as Capcom knows how to create a balance between the original game and its remake. With Resident Evil 2, the developers gave almost everything fans wanted and the same is expected from Resident Evil 3 remake which will be available alongside Resident Evil: Resistance.

