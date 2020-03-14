You are here: Home Ent. / PlayStation 5 Games – Rumored and Confirmed.

PlayStation 5 Games – Rumored and Confirmed.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Sony’s PS5 is coming this fall alongside a bunch of new PlayStation 5 games. Needless to say that Sony will release its new console with some of the industry’s most anticipated games, but the company has not talked much about the upcoming PS5 games so far. So here we have compiled a list of all the PlayStation 5 games that are confirmed for the console. In this list, you’ll also find games that are rumored for PS5.

Godfall

Godfall is one of the first PlayStation 5 games. This fantasy action-RPG from Gearbox will also be released for PC via the Epic Games Store. Godfall will most likely be the launch title for Sony’s new console which is set to arrive during the holiday season. The game features magic and knights and looks similar to Borderlands in terms of visual aspects.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The game follows the story of the exciting journey of Gollum during his life’s transitional period when he finds the One Ring. His life story is discussed in novels and other media but very little about this period is discussed anywhere. The game from Daedalic Entertainment, a German video game developer, will feature everything about Gollum’s life before he appears in any movie or novel. The studio along with Middle-earth Enterprises is also planning to work on more games in the future.

Watch Dogs: Legion

This is going to be the third game in the Watch Dogs series and will feature events taking place in the future. An interesting fact about the game’s setting is that it will be set in a fictional city. Those familiar with the franchise probably already know that the previous entries were set in Chicago and San Francisco respectively. The new game takes players to London which is not too fictional and also not so futuristic considering the changes taking place due to Brexit.

Gods and Monsters

The next fiscal year is going to be huge for the video game industry, particularly for those investing in new generation consoles. As Microsoft and Sony are all set to unveil the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 respectively, game developers and publishers want to make sure that their games arrive on new hardware systems. Ubisoft recently stated that it will take full advantage of the new features and will let players enjoy faster download speeds and improved graphics.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Ubisoft unveiled Rainbow Six Quarantine during E3 last year. The company has finally revealed more details about the game. Rainbow Six Quarantine is set in the future. An unknown alien parasite is causing much damage to the world and Rainbow Operators need to stop this threat. Unlike Rainbow Six Siege, the new game uses cooperative gameplay mechanics. The game delivers a better experience as it encourages players to form a team of three and play against the AI-assisted enemies and challenging environment.

Untitled game from Bluepoint Games

Nothing is known about this mystery game as Bluepoint, the company that’s working on the game, has shown nothing but excitement about its first game for PlayStation 5. Rumors suggest that the studio is working on Demon Souls, however, this is not the only rumored title so far. In the past, the studio has talked about franchises like resistance, Silent Hill, and Legend of Dragoon, etc. Interestingly, when the Half-Life: Alyx game was announced, Bluepoint said that it wants to work on a remake of the game’s first entry.

The Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls 6 will definitely arrive on Sony’s next-generation console PS5, the only thing that we are not sure about is when. Bethesda has hinted at the possibility of the game’s PS5 release and now it’s safe to assume that the game will be launched sometime on the platform.

The PlayStation 5 is due for launch this Holiday season and a large number of cross-platform and exclusive games will be available for the console. Some of the rumored PlayStation 5 games also include Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok and Battlefield 6.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com