Being A Black Metalhead.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Growing up, I had interests that not a lot of people in my school had. I loved—and still love—comics, anime, martial arts, RPGs, fantasy/sci-fi, wrestling, and heavy metal. At the time all of that was put into one of two categories: “nerd sh**” and “white folk sh**.” In middle school and high school I mainly hung out with others who liked a lot of that same stuff. I was a Black metalhead in high school but pretty much assimilated into what my classmates listened to.

My story isn’t that much different from other Black metalheads, anime fans, gamers, so on and so on. I loved what I loved and mainly listened to it at home. My mother didn’t care for it when I was younger: metal was “kill my mom, kill my dad” devil music and hip hop was considered vulgar. Now, she’s mellowed out significantly on it.

Mind you, that was heavy metal. Growing up she was into hard rock like Heart, Blondie, and Journey. My dad got more into rock music when he joined the Marines and got around a variety of people. I didn’t resent my classmates for questioning what I enjoyed or my mother for her views on it. Like I said, I listened to my stuff in private and being really into art, there were classmates in art class who were into it as well.

It wouldn’t be until I got older that I started to wonder why there weren’t more Black metalheads.

We’re Out Here and We’ve Always Been Out Here

So, what did I find out? Pretty much what you’d expect. When you’re into something and you’re in a particular setting, you might notice you’re one of a few. It makes you feel like you’re in a small pond and you need to see what the lake is like or even what the sea is about. As for me, it didn’t bother me but I got the feeling that I might be in a small pond.

After high school, when I began attending college for graphic design that’s when I found other Black metalheads. I was now in the lake and there were other fishes to hang out with and talk about this stuff. Trade CDs, get recommendations—basically what we did when he shared anything with fellow fans before digital versions became big.

It was in that lake that it clicked that the greater world was the sea but it would be hard to explore it with limited funds for travel and studies. The internet was a good proxy for the sea since it made the world smaller by connecting everyone.

Sure enough, I befriended a lot of Black metalheads this way and found even more in my city. My thing is that it’s weird I didn’t make the connection earlier. The internet connected me with other fans in everything I loved and still does.

Find Your Tribe

It’s a cliché saying from the last decade or so but finding your tribe can be an adventure. It can be a short one or a lifelong one. Some of your tribes will be bigger than others you’re in. Just know you’re a fit for multiple tribes and either you have to get out there—which comes with that increased failure in finding it—or look into groups online.

It’s definitely possible to find other metalheads who are Black or wherever you might fit in or be as a person. Black metalheads, Black nerds, Black gamers, Black comic book fans—we’re everywhere and the number is obviously much bigger than the world immediately around you shows.

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.